Bombay Dyeing Q3FY26 results show ₹9.85 crore loss, revenue down 22%
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated loss of ₹9.85 crore in the December quarter of FY26.
The company posted a net profit of ₹70.06 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations declined 21.88 per cent to ₹324.02 crore in the December quarter of FY26. It was at ₹414.81 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Total expenses of Bombay Dyeing were at ₹362.43 in the December quarter, down 11.7 per cent year-on-year.
Revenue from polyster was at ₹305.93 crore as against ₹395.99 crore, while the contribution from retail/textile business stood at ₹14.83 crore.
Total income, which includes other income, was down 22.7 per cent to ₹350.62 crore.
Shares of the Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Ltd on Wednesday settled at ₹123.10 apiece on the BSE, down 1.24 per cent from the previous close.
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 11:32 PM IST