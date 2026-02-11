Aditya Birla Group hospitality arm to bring JOE & THE JUICE to India

Aditya Birla Group ’s hospitality arm, Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality (ABNAH), on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with JOE & THE JUICE to launch and operate the international Danish cafe brand in India.

“This marks Aditya Birla Group’s foray into scalable food services format as part of its strategy to build a comprehensive portfolio of brands in this category, straddling across occasions and price points,” the company said in a statement.

Aditya Birla Group has a portfolio of food services brands, comprising international brands like Yauatcha, Hakkasan and Nara Thai, and home-grown brands such as CinCin, Ode, Waarsa and Supa San. The first flagship JOE & THE JUICE store is targeted to open in the second half of 2026.

Founded in Copenhagen in 2002, JOE & THE JUICE has a presence in more than 480 locations across Europe, the US, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Aryaman Vikram Birla, Director, Aditya Birla Management Corporation and Founder of ABNAH, said: “India is at an inflection point of consumption, led by structural tailwinds of rising discretionary spending, favourable demographics and premiumisation. The Aditya Birla Group has been expanding across diverse consumer businesses including fashion and lifestyle, food services, jewellery, paints, and digital-first brands. Anchored in deep insights, category understanding, and operational efficiencies, the Group is well placed to build and scale differentiated brands for India’s aspiring consumers.”

He added, “We believe that JOE & THE JUICE is uniquely positioned at the convergence of health, convenience, and experience. It squarely fits into our strategy for the hospitality business and sets a strong foundation for scalable formats.”