Brigade Group acquires 20.19 acre land in Bengaluru for ₹588 crore

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

Bengaluru-based real estate major Brigade Group has acquired a prime ~20.19-acre land parcel in the fast-emerging Whitefield–Hoskote corridor of Bengaluru. The outright purchase was completed at a transaction value of ₹588.33 crore through Ananthay Properties Private Limited, a subsidiary of Brigade Enterprises Limited.
 
Strategically positioned near major IT hubs, industrial corridors, and emerging infrastructure projects, the site will be used for a mixed-use development with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹5,200 crore.
 
“This acquisition aligns with our vision to develop landmark destinations that integrate living, working, and leisure. The Whitefield–Hoskote belt is poised for exponential growth, and we’re excited to contribute meaningfully to its transformation,” said Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises Limited.
 
 
The company further noted that with a development potential of approximately 4.2 million square feet, the project in East Bengaluru will integrate residential, commercial, and retail components to shape a vibrant urban ecosystem. This acquisition further reinforces Brigade Group’s strong presence in Bengaluru and highlights its commitment to developing integrated urban ecosystems.
 
In May, Brigade Group acquired a ~11-acre land parcel near ITPL in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The site is planned for development into a premium commercial project, with an estimated gross leasable area of approximately 1.5 million square feet and a Gross Development Value (GDV) exceeding ₹2,000 crore, the company stated in its exchange filing.
 
Founded in 1986, Brigade Group operates across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and GIFT City Ahmedabad, with developments across residential, office, retail, hospitality, and education sectors.
 

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

