Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 07:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Brigade Hotel mobilises ₹325 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Brigade Hotel mobilises ₹325 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) will open on Thursday and close on July 28, with a price band of ₹85 to ₹90 per share

Brigade Hotels

Brigade Hotel Ventures' IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 759.6 crore with no offer-for sale (OFS) component.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd, owner and developer of hotels in south India, on Wednesday raised Rs 325 crore from anchor investors, a day before its initial share-sale opening for public subscription.

The anchor book saw participation from investors, including SBI Mutual Fund (MF), 360 One MF, Axis MF, Motilal Oswal MF, Bandhan MF, Edelweiss MF and Nuvama MF, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE's website.

As per the circular, Brigade Hotel Ventures has allotted over 3.6 crore equity shares to 17 funds at Rs 90 apiece. This aggregates the capital raising to Rs 324.72 crore.

The initial public offering (IPO) is scheduled to open on Thursday and conclude on July 28. The price band has been set at Rs 85 to Rs 90 per share.

 

At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at over Rs 3,400 crore.

Also Read

Premium(from left) M R Jaishankar, Executive Chairman, Brigade Enterprises Limited, Nirupa Shankar, MD, Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited, and Ananda Natarajan, CFO, Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited during an IPO conference | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Brigade Hotel likely to add 960 rooms, expand luxury business by FY29

Brigade Group

Brigade Group acquires 20.19 acre land in Bengaluru for ₹588 crore

ipo market listing share market

Brigade Hotel IPO opens on July 24; check price band, lot size, key dates

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

Brigade Hotel Ventures raises ₹126 crore from 360 ONE ahead of IPO

PremiumPavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises Limited

Brigade Ent looks for long-term buyer, greenfield growth opportunities

Brigade Hotel Ventures' IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 759.6 crore with no offer-for sale (OFS) component.

Proceeds from the issue to the tune of Rs 468.14 crore will be used for the payment of debt; Rs 107.52 crore will be utilised for the purchase of an undivided share of land from the promoter, BEL; and the remaining funds will support acquisitions, other strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

Earlier this month, Brigade Hotel Ventures raised Rs 126 crore by selling equity shares to 360 ONE Alternates Asset Management.

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd is a subsidiary of Bengaluru-based real estate company Brigade Enterprises Ltd (BEL).

BEL entered into the hospitality business in 2004 with the development of its first hotel, Grand Mercure Bangalore, which commenced operations in 2009.

The company has a portfolio of nine operating hotels across Bengaluru (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Kochi (Kerala), Mysuru (Karnataka) and the GIFT City (Gujarat) with 1,604 keys.

The hotels are operated by global marquee hospitality companies such as Marriott, Accor and InterContinental Hotels Group.

The company announced that 75 per cent of the offer size has been set aside for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

JM Financial and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers to the issue. Shares of the company are expected to list on the bourses on July 31.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BEML. Defence PSU, BEML

BEML secures ₹293.81 crore defence order for 150 high mobility vehicles

Reliance

Reliance Industries faces scrutiny as EU targets diesel from Russian crude

Indusind Bank

Pvt sector lender IndusInd Bank to raise ₹30,000 crore via debt, equity

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Bank launches Solitaire to target India's growing affluent class

PremiumN Chandrasekaran, executive chairman of Tata Sons

Tata Chairman N Chandrasekaran's compensation up 15% at ₹156 crore in FY25

Topics : IPO Brigade group Brigade Enterprises hotels IPOs initial public offering (IPO) Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon