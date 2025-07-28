Monday, July 28, 2025 | 12:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Last day! Brigade Hotel IPO closes today; check subscription status, GMP

Last day! Brigade Hotel IPO closes today; check subscription status, GMP

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO received bids for 72.7 million equity shares against 51.19 million shares on offer

IPO, Initial public offerings

IPO, Initial public offerings

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Brigade Hotel Ventures Day 3 subscription status: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of Brigade Hotel Ventures is set to close today, July 28, 2025. The ₹759.6 crore issue, which opened for subscription on Thursday, July 24, has received a muted response from investors so far. 
 
According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Brigade Hotel Ventures received bids for 72.7 million equity shares against 51.19 million shares on offer as of 11:50 AM on Monday. This reflects an oversubscription of only 1.42 times. 
 
Among the individual categories, retail investors placed the highest number of bids, oversubscribing their reserved category by 5.48 times. This was followed by Non-institutional Investors (NIIs), who bid 1.23 times. However, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was booked at only 8 per cent.
 

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO GMP

On the final day of subscription, Brigade Hotel’s unlisted shares were commanding a marginal premium in the grey market. Sources tracking unofficial market activity revealed the shares were trading at ₹91.5 per share, reflecting a GMP of only ₹1.5, or 1.67 per cent, over the upper end of the price band of ₹85 to ₹90.

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO details

The public offering of Brigade Hotel comprises an entire fresh issue of 84.4 million equity shares. There is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. 

Also Read

IPO

Brigade Hotel IPO fully subscribed on Day 2, retail investors lead demand

ipo market listing share market

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO opens today; GMP up 9%; should you subscribe?

Brigade Hotels

Brigade Hotel mobilises ₹325 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

(from left) M R Jaishankar, Executive Chairman, Brigade Enterprises Limited, Nirupa Shankar, MD, Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited, and Ananda Natarajan, CFO, Brigade Hotel Ventures Limited during an IPO conference | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Brigade Hotel likely to add 960 rooms, expand luxury business by FY29premium

Brigade Group

Brigade Group acquires 20.19 acre land in Bengaluru for ₹588 crore

 
The IPO is priced in the range of ₹85-90 per share, with a lot size of 166 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 166 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor would need a minimum of ₹14,940 to bid for one lot at the upper end price. The maximum limit for retail investors is 13 lots (2,158 shares), amounting to an investment of ₹1,94,220.
 
As the IPO closes for subscription today, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, July 29. Shares are expected to be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Wednesday, July 30. Brigade Hotel shares are tentatively set to list on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, July 31. 
 
Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. JM Financial and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus, the company plans to use the net issue proceeds for repayment of debt availed by itself and its subsidiary, SRP Prosperita Hotel Ventures. In addition, the funds will be used to buy an undivided share of land from the promoter, Brigade Enterprises, unidentified acquisitions and other strategic initiatives. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.  

More From This Section

Online trading, Trading

SAIL shares slide 5% as Q1 profit, revenue drop sequentially; details here

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex dips 180 pts, Nifty tests 24,800; realty index down 2%; SBI Cards, SAIL 5%

Cash, money, debt, lending, loans, currency, rupee

Avendus explains why it is the 'opportune time' to invest in MFI stockspremium

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian shares mixed as Wall Street rally lifts US stocks to fresh records

GNG Electronics IPO allotment

GNG Electronics IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing date

Topics : Stock Market Brigade group IPOs IPO market Markets NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVECAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon