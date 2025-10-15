Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 10:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bristol Myers Squibb launches heart medication Kopozgo in Indian market

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) on Wednesday announced the launch of Kopozgo (Mavacamten), an oral, selective cardiac myosin inhibitor, in India.

Kopozgo is the first and only oral, selective cardiac myosin inhibitor approved in India for the treatment of adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM), BMS said in a statement.

Mavacamten was approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), with an import license issued on March 6, 2025.

"Kopozgo is now available to patients in India. The approval of Kopozgo in India is based on positive efficacy and safety results from two Phase III clinical trials, EXPLORER-HCM and VALOR-HCM," the statement said.

 

Sanjay Sharma, General Manager and Managing Director, BMS India, mentioned, "This breakthrough brings hope to individuals and families facing this condition, giving clinicians a novel therapy to address the unmet need in treatment. Bristol Myers Squibb is committed to advancing cardiovascular care for patients in India".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Company News Bristol-Myers Squibb Drug Heart diseases

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

