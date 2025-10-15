Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 10:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Airtel, IBM team up to offer enterprise-grade AI and hybrid cloud solutions

Airtel, IBM team up to offer enterprise-grade AI and hybrid cloud solutions

The partnership will allow Airtel Cloud customers to access IBM's AI and hybrid cloud offerings, targeting enterprises and regulated industries

Airtel, Bharti Airtel

Airtel and IBM aim to help entities in regulated industries scale AI workloads efficiently while ensuring interoperability across on-premise, cloud, and multi-cloud infrastructures. | Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator, has partnered with IBM to offer the American technology firm’s services through its recently launched Airtel Cloud platform.
 
Under the partnership, customers of Airtel Cloud will be able to deploy IBM’s solutions and services directly.
 
Hans Dekkers, General Manager, IBM Asia Pacific, said that such collaborations are being driven by the growing demand for enterprise-grade artificial intelligence (AI).
 
“I see more of these similar partnerships emerging. We've done a few in Indonesia. I see Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. All across Asia-Pacific, these types of partnerships are emerging, all for similar reasons. They need enterprise-grade AI. Our clients want to be in control of their data,” Dekkers said.
 
 
Airtel and IBM aim to help entities in regulated industries scale AI workloads efficiently while ensuring interoperability across on-premise, cloud, and multi-cloud infrastructures.

Also Read

airtel bharti airtel

Bharti Telecom to open ₹15,000 cr mega bond issue next week, say bankers

markets, stock markets, stock market, trading, technical analysis, technical, trading

Churning portfolio ahead of Diwali? Ambit lists top 10 'winning' stocks

Railways, train

Airtel Business secures multi-year deal for Indian Railways security

Airtel

Mcap of 7 top valued firms jumps by ₹1.18 trn; SBI, Airtel biggest winners

share market, trading

Trading guide: Nifty eyes 25,500; Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel on analyst radar

 
“As we reflect on the solutions and offerings that we are driving — particularly with AI, hybrid cloud, and ultimately quantum — I believe we are well-positioned to help both enterprises and public sector entities move towards the promise of Viksit Bharat,” said Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India & South Asia.
 
Patel added that as data residency and sovereignty regulations continue to evolve in India, cloud offerings like this partnership will gain more relevance for enterprises and government organisations.
 
“As these regulations get defined in India, particularly related to data residency and sovereignty, we believe they will continue to evolve, and this offering becomes more relevant, even for government and other regulated entities,” he said.
 
Data residency refers to a cloud infrastructure environment that is built, maintained, and operated within a country’s jurisdiction, ensuring compliance with local data protection laws.

More From This Section

Nelco

Nelco focuses on remote areas, not competing with terrestrial players: MDpremium

apache

TVS debuts in adventure touring with new Apache RTX priced at ₹1.99 lakh

Tata Communications

Tata Communications transforming itself into a technology company, says CEO

CoinDCX

US crypto base Coinbase invests in CoinDCX at $2.45 billion valuation

Oberoi Realty

Oberoi Realty's Q2 FY26 profit grows 29% to Rs 760 cr; dividend declared

Topics : Bharti Airtel IBM Cloud

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon