Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Britannia NutriChoice launches health monitoring app NutriPlus in India

To mark World Health Day, Britannia plans to make the app accessible to consumers through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Britannia Industries

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leading biscuit brand Britannia NutriChoice makes its entry into Indian health tech by launching a subscription-free NutriPlus app, developed in collaboration with Aktivo Labs, aimed at enhancing consumers’ well-being with evidence-based solutions.

To mark World Health Day, Britannia plans to make the app accessible to consumers through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The app provides a daily “NutriScore,” which is a one-score indicator for users based on factors such as exercise duration and sleep duration, providing users with an overview of their health status.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the company, this single health score highlights areas for improvement, giving individuals a clear understanding of their wellness journey. “NutriPlus stands out by not relying on wearables; all that is required is a smartphone to track and manage one’s physical activity and nutrition. The NutriPlus app also offers a comprehensive weekly health assessment, empowering users with tailored insights regardless of their demographic,” the company said in a statement.

“Privileged to launch NutriChoice’s first digital health service…by leveraging and harnessing the power of technology to make sure that people get access to high-quality, robust, and scientifically practical technology. We are making the service free for Indians, starting today,” said Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Industries.

“Britannia NutriChoice caters to the growing segment of consumers who actively seek better snacking options. Consumers can download the NutriPlus app by scanning a QR code across a range of Britannia NutriChoice packs, which reach crores of households in India. We believe in the invisible power of small, everyday choices and the NutriPlus app is one such step to partner millions of Indians in their pursuit of well-being and better lifestyles," added Doshi.

The NutriPlus app, initially launched in September 2023, underwent beta testing with exclusive access via QR code scanning on NutriChoice products. It aims to revolutionize dietary tracking by offering auto-generated scores and weekly health analytics. As of today, the app has 35 thousand downloads.

Soon, Britannia plans to add features like democratized access to nutrition and personalized diet planning aided by artificial intelligence (AI). Additionally, the company is also working to add regional languages to the app for ease of access.

Also Read

Apple to host 25-min in-store demo sessions with Vision Pro buyers: Report

Self-care, personal growth apps top Google Play's 'Best of 2023' list

Apple Vision Pro to debut with over 150 3D movies from Disney and others

Most Apple Vision Pro apps to run repurposed iPad versions without redesign

Apple releases AI tool for image editing through text input: Details here

Aurobindo's Eugia recalls pain-relieving injection Methocarbamol in US

Eyestem gets CDSCO nod to conduct human trials to treat retinal vision loss

Virgin Atlantic eyes Indian skies, aims to touch 1 million seats by 2025

'Samsung India's 70% of appliances sales to be from smart products by 2025'

UP extremely important, one of fastest-growing markets for Amazon: Srikanth

Topics : Britannia Industries Nutrichoice Zero health habits Google Play Store Apple app store

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveTaiwan EarthquakeDC vs KKR Live ScoreLok Sabha Election LiveAdani GreenIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon