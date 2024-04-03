Britannia NutriChoice launches health monitoring app NutriPlus in India

Leading biscuit brand Britannia NutriChoice makes its entry into Indian health tech by launching a subscription-free NutriPlus app, developed in collaboration with Aktivo Labs, aimed at enhancing consumers’ well-being with evidence-based solutions.

To mark World Health Day, Britannia plans to make the app accessible to consumers through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The app provides a daily “NutriScore,” which is a one-score indicator for users based on factors such as exercise duration and sleep duration, providing users with an overview of their health status.

According to the company, this single health score highlights areas for improvement, giving individuals a clear understanding of their wellness journey. “NutriPlus stands out by not relying on wearables; all that is required is a smartphone to track and manage one’s physical activity and nutrition. The NutriPlus app also offers a comprehensive weekly health assessment, empowering users with tailored insights regardless of their demographic,” the company said in a statement.

“Privileged to launch NutriChoice’s first digital health service…by leveraging and harnessing the power of technology to make sure that people get access to high-quality, robust, and scientifically practical technology. We are making the service free for Indians, starting today,” said Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Industries.

“Britannia NutriChoice caters to the growing segment of consumers who actively seek better snacking options. Consumers can download the NutriPlus app by scanning a QR code across a range of Britannia NutriChoice packs, which reach crores of households in India. We believe in the invisible power of small, everyday choices and the NutriPlus app is one such step to partner millions of Indians in their pursuit of well-being and better lifestyles," added Doshi.

The NutriPlus app, initially launched in September 2023, underwent beta testing with exclusive access via QR code scanning on NutriChoice products. It aims to revolutionize dietary tracking by offering auto-generated scores and weekly health analytics. As of today, the app has 35 thousand downloads.

Soon, Britannia plans to add features like democratized access to nutrition and personalized diet planning aided by artificial intelligence (AI). Additionally, the company is also working to add regional languages to the app for ease of access.