British American Tobacco 'actively' looking to pare stake in ITC

British American Tobacco ‘actively’ looking to pare British American Tobacco plc (BAT plc) is “actively” working on monetising some of its shareholding in the diversified ITC but will keep a level of “influence”.

BAT is the largest shareholder in the cigarettes-to-hotel major with a holding of 29.03 per cent. On Thursday, the maker of Dunhill and Lucky Strike indicated while announcing its results for the year ended December that reviewing its stake in ITC was part of a move to enhance balance-sheet flexibility.

“We recognise that we have a significant shareholding which offers us the opportunity to release and reallocate some capital. Our shareholding in ITC has existed in one way or another since the early 1900s and is subject to numerous share capital changes and regulatory restrictions,” BAT chief executive Tadeo Marroco mentioned in the press release.

He added, “we have been actively working for some time on completing the regulatory process required to give us the flexibility to monetise some of our shareholding.”

The news sent shares of BAT soaring by more than 7 per cent. The ITC stock, on the other hand, slipped more than 4 per cent.

In a post-results call, Marroco told investors, “We want to keep a level of influence in ITC that is transforming itself.”

Based on local legislation, he said, a minimum 25 per cent shareholding was required to keep veto rights. “This means that given the fact we have above 29 per cent, there is space for us to reduce our shareholding.”

However, Marroco said that it was “very difficult” to give a timeline and indicated that the process was complicated. He said that the company had been working some time with people on the ground closer with the authorities, mainly the central bank, and with the help of ITC trying to reconstruct the history of shareholder of BAT that dates back a hundred years.

BAT, which has borrowings of £39.73 billion as of December 31, 2023, has been actively deleveraging and opted against a buyback programme last year. It had been facing questions over its stake in ITC since.

BAT aims to deleverage further towards the middle of 2-3x adjusted net debt to adjusted Ebitda over the medium term. On Thursday, the company reported a loss of £15.8 billion compared to a profit in 2022 of £10.5 billion, driven by impairment charges of US cigarette brands.

Marroco told investors that it was very supportive of its shareholding in ITC. “It is a fantastic company, well-run, well-managed, very fast-growing company in a very fast-growing market with the most populous country in the world.”

He also pointed out that it has been accretive for BAT in terms of earnings and cash because it has a very good policy in terms of dividend payout. Also, he pointed out that the share price of ITC had doubled in the last three years.