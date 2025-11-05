Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 06:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Brookfield India Reit plans to acquire business park for over ₹13,000 cr

Brookfield India Reit plans to acquire business park for over ₹13,000 cr

This will fall in related party transaction and is proposed to be done at arm length basis, the company said

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Representative Image: The existing shareholders of Ecoworld SPV are BSREP III New York FDI I (DIFC) Ltd (including its nominee, BSREP III New York II (DIFC) Limited) (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (BIRET) on Tuesday said it is planning to acquire 7.7 million sq ft of commercial assets in Bengaluru for Rs 13,125 crore to expand business.

This will fall in related party transaction and is proposed to be done at arm length basis, the company said.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company said the Board of Directors of Brookprop Management Services Pvt Ltd, which is the manager of BIRET, approved the acquisition of up to 100 per cent of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of Arliga Ecoworld Business Parks Pvt Ltd at an acquisition price of Rs 1,31,250 million from the existing shareholder of Ecoworld SPV.

 

The existing shareholders of Ecoworld SPV are BSREP III New York FDI I (DIFC) Ltd (including its nominee, BSREP III New York II (DIFC) Limited), forming part of the Brookfield group.

"Building on our strong inorganic growth track record, we announced the proposed acquisition of Ecoworld, which is a 48-acre, 7.7 million square feet office campus located on the Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru," said Alok Aggarwal, the chief executive officer and managing director of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust.

Also Read

Andhra Pradesh IT minister Nara Lokesh meets Brookfield Asset Management president Connor Teskey at its London office in September | Source: Nara Lokesh X account

Brookfield's Andhra Pradesh project gets ₹7,500 crore REC fundingpremium

reit

Indian REITs deliver 6-7.5% yields, outpacing US, Japan markets: Report

Brookfield (Photo: Bloomberg)

Brookfield India REIT Q1 net operating income rises 13% to ₹499 crore

reit

India's four listed Reits distributed 13% additional funds in Q4 FY25

Brookfield (Photo: Bloomberg)

Brookfield India REIT Q4 NOI rises 16% to ₹488.5 cr, ₹319 cr payout planned

"This acquisition will mark our entry into one of India's strongest office markets, expanding the size of our REIT by over 30 per cent and positioning us as a truly pan-India platform.

"Our embedded growth prospects remain strong with continued leasing momentum, making us well-positioned to deliver value to our unit holders," he added.

BIRET manages 10 Grade A assets in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, and Kolkata.

The Brookfield India REIT portfolio consists of 29.1 million square feet of total leasable area, comprising 24.6 million square feet of operating area, 0.6 million square feet of under construction area and 3.9 million square feet of future development potential.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Enterprises to raise up to ₹25,000 crore through rights issue

hero motocorp

Hero MotoCorp unveils micro electric four-wheeler under VIDA Novus range

Anil Ambani

Reliance Group says no impact on business operations due to attachment

Pizza Hut

Yum Brands says it's reviewing options, may sell Pizza Hut chain

Mitsubishi Corporation

Mitsubishi Corp buys stake in India's KIS Group, debuts into biogas segmentpremium

Topics : Brookfield REIT Brookfield Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBilaspur Train AccidentGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateLenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon