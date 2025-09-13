Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Indian REITs deliver 6-7.5% yields, outpacing US, Japan markets: Report

Indian REITs deliver 6-7.5% yields, outpacing US, Japan markets: Report

Comparing with other REIT markets globally, the report found that India still lags mature markets like the US, Singapore, and Japan in the diversification of REIT asset classes

The average yield in the US is 2.5-3.5 per cent, Singapore 5-6 per cent and Japan 4.5-5.5 per cent

Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Indian Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are generating an average yield of 6-7.5 per cent for unitholders, better than many mature markets, including the US, according to a report by Credai and Anarock.

Credai, the apex body of Indian real estate developers, and property consultant Anarock released a report 'Indian REITs - A Gateway to Institutional Real Estate' at an event here.

At present, there are five listed REITs in India - Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Nexus Select Trust, and Knowledge Realty Trust.

Nexus Select Trust are backed by rent-yielding retail real estate (shopping malls) while the other four are office REITs.

 

"Average distribution yields of Indian REITs range between 6 per cent and 7.5 per cent, competitive with fixed-income instruments but with the added potential for capital appreciation," the joint report said.

However, the risk-adjusted yields in India remain attractive, the consultant said.

However, the risk-adjusted yields in India remain attractive, the consultant said.

Shobhit Agarwal, CEO of Anarock Capital, said, "Indian REITs are late to the party, but now lead the dance. Despite its late entry compared to global peers, India has strong fundamentals."  The distribution yields are well above many mature markets such as the US and Singapore, he added.

The average yield in the US is 2.5-3.5 per cent, Singapore 5-6 per cent and Japan 4.5-5.5 per cent.

Shekhar Patel, President of Credai, said, "Over 60 per cent of India's REIT market value today rests with a very small set of players, with a strong base in Grade A offices linked to IT and BFSI. The future, however, holds far wider promise. As India's cities grow, infrastructure strengthens, and the economy diversifies, REITs will expand into retail, logistics, housing, and new-age assets.

This transformation will unlock unprecedented opportunities for investors, he added.

REITs are investment vehicles that own or operate income-generating real estate, enabling investors to earn a share of the income produced without directly purchasing the properties.

Credai, which has more than 13,000 members, is organizing its annual event Credai-NATCON here. More than 1,000 delegates, including real estate developers and property consultants, are attending this three-day conference that started on September 11.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Real Estate REIT REITs Brookfield REIT REIT India

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

