By 2028 GenAI will build over a billion applications: IBM's Arvind Krishna

Arvind Krishna, chief executive of IBM, said that by 2028, over a billion new applications will be built using generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), prompting enterprise CEOs to double their investments in AI and related technologies.
“As GenAI makes its way into the enterprise ecosystem, we are discovering—based on a CEO study IBM conducted—that our clients are expecting to double or even further increase their investments in AI and beyond,” said Krishna. He was speaking at a virtual media briefing ahead of IBM’s flagship event, IBM THINK.
Krishna added that enterprise clients are seeing expected returns on investment (RoI) only about 25 per cent of the time.
“This is driven by several factors such as limited access to enterprise data, the siloed nature of applications and fragmentation in infrastructure. That is why IBM is focused on hybrid cloud and AI, and we have made several announcements and innovations in these combined technologies,” he said.
IBM also announced that it is making it easier for enterprises to deploy agentic AI with watsonx Orchestrate. This tool will allow enterprises to build AI agents in under five minutes. These agents will integrate with over 80 enterprise applications from providers such as Adobe, AWS, Microsoft and others.
The company is also introducing a new Agent Catalog in watsonx Orchestrate 4 to simplify access to more than 150 agents and pre-built tools from IBM and its broader ecosystem of partners. These include Box, MasterCard, Oracle, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Symplistic.ai, 11x and more.
When asked if uncertainty due to the tariff war was causing any pause in AI spending, Krishna said the opposite was true. “We are actually seeing people double down on their AI investments. They are looking for productivity and cost savings, but also to scale the revenue of their own companies. AI is one of the unique technologies that addresses all three areas,” he said.
Citing an example, Krishna said: “EY is building a bot for their tax consultancy work on top of watsonx and AI models from us. This is driving productivity by making their consultants more efficient. It also enables them to scale and move further down-market, as the cost of providing this consulting has come down—helping them expand their market reach.”
IBM is also launching IBM LinuxONE 5, a Linux platform for data, applications and trusted AI, with the capability to process up to 450 billion AI inference operations per day. The platform includes 10 key innovations.