Byju's auditor BDO resigns after start of bankruptcy proceedings, firm says

Indian education technology company Byju's auditor BDO Global has resigned after the startup did not provide documents requested following the start of insolvency proceedings, Byju's said on Saturday.

Byju's defended its inability to provide the documents, saying in a statement the materials were requested from the firm's board, which has been suspended due to the insolvency proceedings.

BDO's email requesting documents was addressed to a suspended board, not to the insolvency professional in control of the firm at the time, the edtech firm said.

Byju's also called for a forensic audit of BDO's resignation by the insolvency professional, who was appointed by India's top court.