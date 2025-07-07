Monday, July 07, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Siemens Energy Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 36% to ₹246 crore

Siemens Energy Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 36% to ₹246 crore

In March quarter, the company reported a total income of Rs 1,893.9 crore, up from Rs 1,196.8 crore in the year-ago period

Siemens Energy

The company's profit in October-March more than doubled to Rs 477.8 crore from Rs 180.5 crore earlier Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Siemens Energy India Ltd (SEIL) on Monday posted 36.34 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 246.1 crore for January-March 2025, mainly driven by income from power transmission and generation segment.

It had reported Rs 180.5 crore profit for the second quarter a year ago. The company follows October to September as financial year.

In March quarter, the company reported a total income of Rs 1,893.9 crore, up from Rs 1,196.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenues from transmission rose to Rs 1,013.8 crore from Rs 604.9 crore in January-March 2024. Revenue from generation grew to Rs 865.7 crore from Rs 591.7 crore.

 

Expenses also shot up to Rs 1,548.6 crore from Rs 952.4 crore on account of increased cost of materials consumed and project bought outs and other direct costs.

Also Read

semiconductors chipmakers

US lifts chip software curbs on China, EDA firms begin restoring access

Siemens

Trump admin lifts chip design export curbs as part of new China deal

PremiumSiemens Energy

Siemens Energy: The power play that doesn't overload on valuations

Premiumpower, electricity, IIP, demand, discoms, distribution, companies, firms, transmission, transformer, workers

Siemens Energy freezes at 5% upper circuit on debut; what brokerages say?

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Stocks to Watch today, June 19: Jio Financial, Inventurus, Hero MotoCorp

The company's profit in October-March more than doubled to Rs 477.8 crore from Rs 180.5 crore earlier.

SEIL is an energy technology company. Shares of the company got listed on the stock exchanges on June 19 after the demerger of energy business of Siemens Ltd.

"With this listing, we reaffirm our long-standing commitment to India's energy future. As India advances toward becoming a USD 7 trillion economy, a strong and resilient energy system will be essential. SEIL, with its dedicated team, is ready to support this important journey for India and its people," company's MD and CEO Guilherme Mendonca said.

In December 2023, Siemens Ltd said its board has approved the demerger of its energy business into a separate entity.

While Germany-based Siemens AG and its subsidiaries hold 69 per cent stake in SEIL, subsidiaries of Siemens Energy AG hold 6 per cent, with the remainder in free float.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate, jewellery

Kalyan Jewellers Q1 revenue surges 31% in FY26 despite demand gaps

Akasa Air, Akasa airlines

GMR Aero Technic inks three-year base maintenance deal with Akasa Air

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

Biocon Biologics gets UK MHRA nod for biosimilars Vevzuo, Evfraxy

Capgemini

Capgemini to acquire WNS for $3.3 bn to expand GenAI, Agentic AI services

realty sector, real estate

Puravankara to redevelop 8 Mumbai societies with ₹2,100 cr GDV potential

Topics : Siemens Siemens India Renewable energy in India renewable energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanAP EAMCET Counselling 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon