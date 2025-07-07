Monday, July 07, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Capgemini to acquire WNS for $3.3 bn to expand GenAI, Agentic AI services

Capgemini to acquire WNS for $3.3 bn to expand GenAI, Agentic AI services

Capgemini is set to acquire India-based WNS for $3.3 billion in cash to expand GenAI, Agentic AI offerings; to pay $76.50 per WNS share, 17% above July 3 close, excluding debt

Capgemini

Capgemini will pay $76.50 per WNS share, which is 17 per cent higher than the closing price on July 3, excluding WNS’s existing debt. (Photo/ Reuters)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

French IT services giant Capgemini announced on Monday that it will acquire India-based outsourcing firm WNS in an all-cash deal worth $3.3 billion, news agency Reuters reported. The move is aimed at helping Capgemini capitalise on its Agentic AI (AI systems designed to operate autonomously), helping clients modernise their business operations.
 
Capgemini will pay $76.50 per WNS share, which is 17 per cent higher than the closing price on July 3, excluding WNS’s existing debt, the report said.
 
With this acquisition, Capgemini plans to develop a specialised consulting business that will help companies transform their operations using advanced AI technologies. It expects “significant” investments in this space, particularly in Agentic AI, which focuses on AI systems capable of autonomous decision-making.
 
 
“WNS brings... its high growth, margin accretive and resilient Digital Business Process Services... while further increasing our exposure to the US market,” said Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini.
 
WNS, which provides services like business process outsourcing (BPO) and data analytics, serves over 600 clients across 13 countries. Its customer list includes well-known global brands like Coca-Cola, T-Mobile, and United Airlines.

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

