IT firm Capgemini expects flat growth in 2025 as demand remains weak

French IT services company Capgemini said discretionary spending among clients will remain subdued for at least the next six months as the overall macroeconomic environment remains uncertain and volatile.
Growth in Capgemini's main markets, North America and France—which accounted for nearly half of the company's revenue in 2024—fell by 1.6 per cent and 5.8 per cent, respectively, in the fourth quarter on a constant currency basis as revenue from the manufacturing business slowed.
Manufacturing, which contributed 27 per cent to the topline last year, dropped 6.1 per cent in the fourth quarter and 3 per cent for the full year. Like Cognizant, Capgemini's financial year follows the calendar year (January-December).
"We remain cautious in this uncertain environment, notably around manufacturing and Europe, and expect H1 2025 constant currency revenue growth to remain in the same range as in Q4 2024," chief executive Aiman Ezzat said during the analyst call after the results.
The company, which competes against Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services, expects little to no growth in 2025. Revenue for the full year is expected to either drop by 2 per cent or grow by 2 per cent, with an operating margin between 13.3 and 13.5 per cent.
Ezzat said that the financial services, consumer goods, and retail businesses have seen some green shoots, with client spending picking up. "Client demand continues to be driven by efficiency, operational agility, and cost-optimisation programmes, which are driving traction for our cloud and data & AI services. Generative AI supported strong bookings and accounted for around 5 per cent of bookings in Q4," he added.
IT services companies have been working with clients on various GenAI projects, which are mainly at a proof-of-concept (PoC) stage. Deal sizes continue to be small as companies try to determine how best to use the technology—whether for digital transformation to the next stage or improving efficiency by reducing costs.
TCS said last month that it saw robust growth in its GenAI, AI, and cloud services as customers invest in agentic AI adoption, building a robust data foundation, and taking a value chain-based approach to AI and GenAI transformation.