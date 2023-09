Tata Consumer Products, Haldiram's deny negotiations on stake purchase

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) and Halidram's on Wednesday said there were no negotiations going on acquiring a 51 per cent stake in the leading snacks maker and restaurant operator.

According to reports, the Tata Group's FMCG arm is in talks with Haldiram's to buy a majority stake, but not comfortable with a high enterprise value.

Haldiram's is a leading snacks maker and restaurant operator.

"The company is not in negotiations as reported" to acquire Haldiram's," TCPL said in a regulatory filing.

The filing was in response to a clarification sought by the NSE and the BSE regarding the reports.

"Tata Consumer Products does not comment on market speculation," a company spokesperson said earlier in the day.

Also Read CCI approves demerger of FMCG biz of Haldiram Snacks and Haldiram Foods Tata Consumer Products in talks to buy at least 51% stake in Haldiram's Top headlines: Haldiram family to invest Rs 2,500 cr, Jio wages price war Tata Consumer Products shares increase by 4% on Haldiram buyout report Eye on expansion, Haldiram family to invest Rs 2,500 crore in 5 years SBI to take YONO to US, looks at 5% loan growth in global operations Nigeria gets $14 billion investment pledges from India, seeks economic pact China prohibits some govt officials from using Apple iPhones: Report Court sides with Norwegian regulator's $100K daily fine imposed on Meta LIC may need 5 yrs more beyond 2027 comply with public float norms

When contacted, Haldiram's management declined to comment on the matter.

Later issuing a statement, Halidram's said: "We categorically deny recent reports of a 51 per cent stake sale and wish to clarify that we are not engaged in any discussions with Tata Consumer Products."



TCPL owns brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Tea, Tetley, Tata Coffee, Tata Soulfull and Eight O'clock in the tea, coffee and beverages segment and Himalayan, Gluco+ in the liquid beverages.

The company is also expanding in the foods and beverages sector.