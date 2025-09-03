Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Carlsberg Group launches its IT GCC in Gurugram to expand India footprint

Carlsberg Group launches its IT GCC in Gurugram to expand India footprint

The new GCC in Gurugram will deliver managed IT services, infrastructure operations, and application support for the company's operations worldwide

Carlsberg

While the GCC is anchored in Gurugram, Carlsberg will also staff a sizable supporting team at GSPANN's Hyderabad office to access specialised skills and ensure flexible scaling, the statement said. | Creative Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Carlsberg Group, one of the leading global brewery groups, on Wednesday launched its first-ever IT Global Capability Centre in Gurugram as part of its plans to accelerate digital transformation while deepening its presence in one of its most strategic growth markets, India.

The centre is a key milestone in Carlsberg's global digital transformation journey, underscoring India, Gurugram in particular, as a critical hub for technology, innovation, and future growth, the company said in a statement.

The new GCC in Gurugram will deliver managed IT services, infrastructure operations, and application support for the company's operations worldwide.

The centre will provide a scalable foundation for Carlsberg's digital growth.

 

Carlsberg has partnered with global IT services and consultancy provider GSPANN to establish the GCC. Under a build-operate model, Carlsberg retains strategic ownership of the GCC's roadmap, while GSPANN will manage operations, talent ramp-up, and service delivery, it added.

Also Read

Carlsberg India

Carlsberg India FY24 sales cross Rs 8K cr, profit up 60.5% to Rs 323 cr

electric vehicle, ev industry

Delhi HC directs govt to clear pending EV subsidies, raps delay in payments

India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE UPDATES

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE SCORE: CHN 0-0 MAL (1st QTR); IND to take on KOR at 7:30 PM IST

vijaye raji, statsig

Who is Vijaye Raji, whose AI startup has been acquired by OpenAI for $1 bn?

health insurance

Insurance product for rural India to be launched this year: Industry body

"With India's exceptional technology talent and GSPANN's support, this centre will help us strengthen our IT backbone, accelerate digital transformation, and embed new capabilities into our global operations," Carlsberg Group CIO Esther Wu said.

Beyond technology, she said, "This GCC reflects our commitment to building resilience and sustainability, ensuring we are better prepared to serve our customers, partners, and employees across over 150 global markets where our products are enjoyed".

GSPANN co-founder and President, AP Grover said, "With Carlsberg, we are building a digital hub that fuses scale, speed, and sustainability, raising the bar for what global enterprises can achieve from India".

While the GCC is anchored in Gurugram, Carlsberg will also staff a sizable supporting team at GSPANN's Hyderabad office to access specialised skills and ensure flexible scaling, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Google

Explained: How Google kept Chrome after its biggest antitrust showdown

Citibank

Citi names Kaustubh Kulkarni Asia Pacific co-head of investment banking

Jaypee Group, Jaiprakash Associates

JAL bidders to join challenge auction with ₹12,000 crore floor valuepremium

Arkade developers

Arkade Developers buys 14,364 sq metre land in Mumbai for ₹148 crore

Jio Financial Services

Promoter group firms infuse ₹3,956 crore in Jio Financial Services

Topics : Carlsberg Gurugram

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy Wordpress Launches TelexBihar Bandh on Sep 4Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon