Promoter group firms infuse ₹3,956 crore in Jio Financial Services

Subscription amount received by the company was 25 per cent of warrant issue price of Rs 316.50 per unit aggregating to Rs 3,956 crore

Jio Financial Services

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) on Wednesday said promoter group companies have infused Rs 3,956 crore in the company to fund expansion.

The Board of Directors of the company allotted 50 crore warrants for cash at a price of Rs 316.50 per warrant members of the promoter group -- Sikka Ports & Terminals Ltd and Jamnagar Utilities & Power Private Ltd upon receipt of Rs 3956.25 crore, JFSL said in a regulatory filing.

Both the companies have been alloted 25 crore warrants each at Rs 316.50 per unit, it said.

JFSL board in July had approved fund infusion of Rs 15,825 crore through preferential issue of convertible warrants to members of the promoter group.

The promoters, including the Ambani family and different group holding entities, together own 47.12 per cent of the company.

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) reported a 4 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 325 crore in the first quarter ended June 2025, as against Rs 313 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company's total income rose to Rs 619 crore, as against Rs 418 crore in the June quarter of the previous year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

