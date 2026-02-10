Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 06:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Carlyle to take majority stake in Nido Home Finance for ₹2,100 cr

Edelweiss Financial Services on Tuesday said US-based private equity major The Carlyle Group, through its affiliates CA Sardo Investments and Salisbury Investments Private Limited — an investment vehicle of banker Aditya Puri and his family — will invest Rs 2,100 crore in Nido Home Finance, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Edelweiss Group, to acquire a majority stake in the company.
 
This investment marks the first large foreign direct investment in the financial services space in 2026.
 
The Rs 2,100 crore investment includes the acquisition of a 45 per cent stake in Nido from Edelweiss through a secondary purchase and a primary equity capital infusion of Rs 1,500 crore (approximately $165 million) in Nido.
 
 
The equity shares will be issued at Rs 193 per share. The warrants will also be issued at Rs 193.
 
“The transaction seeks to create a win-win opportunity for all stakeholders by bringing additional capital and operational expertise to better serve the affordable housing segment, predominantly in the rural and semi-urban markets in India, a key priority for the Indian government,” the company said in a statement.

Established in 2010, Nido provides home loan solutions to customers across the affordable housing and mass-market segments. Nido operates a large network of branches, serving over 800 talukas (sub-districts) in India, and currently manages assets under management (AUM) of Rs 4,804 crore (approximately $530 million).
 
“We are excited to build on our extensive experience in financial services and housing finance to help Nido scale its operations and serve the expanding needs of affordable housing segments in the rural and semi-urban markets,” said Sunil Kaul, partner and Asia financial services sector lead, Carlyle.
 
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals from the Reserve Bank of India, National Housing Bank and Competition Commission of India. AZB & Partners acted as legal advisers to Edelweiss, while Trilegal acted as legal adviser to Carlyle.
 
Rashesh Shah, chairman and managing director, Edelweiss, said: “The investment by Carlyle in Nido is a key milestone and brings in a high-quality, long-term partner to accelerate Nido’s next phase of growth.”

Edelweiss Financial Services Company News Housing Finance acquisition

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 6:47 PM IST

