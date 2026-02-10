Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 results: Net profit jumps 65.2% on strong growth

Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino’s and Popeyes in India, reported a 65.2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 70.9 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2026 (FY26) on the back of strong revenue growth and margin expansion in the quarter.

Its revenues were up 13.3 per cent to Rs 2,437.2 crore, while its PBIDT (profit before interest, depreciation and taxes) rose 19.5 per cent to Rs 500.9 crore.

“The momentum continues. Domino’s delivered industry-leading LFL (like-for-like) growth on a high base, Popeyes continued to have high double-digit LFL, and the India business improved EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margins by 109 bps year-on-year. Monthly transacting users on JFL apps grew to 5.7 million, up 21 per cent year-on-year. As a result, JFL (Jubilant FoodWorks) achieved its highest-ever sales in December,” Sameer Khetarpal, chief executive officer and managing director of Jubilant FoodWorks, said in the earnings release.

Domino’s India revenue grew 10.7 per cent in the quarter ended December, while its LFL growth stood at 5 per cent. Domino’s India delivery channel revenue grew 16.0 per cent year-on-year.

Popeyes recorded high double-digit LFL growth in the October–December quarter.

The store network increased by 114 net new stores, the highest quarterly store additions in the last four quarters, taking the total store count to 3,594 across brands and geographies.

Shyam S. Bhartia, chairman, and Hari S. Bhartia, co-chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks, said in the earnings release, “We are elated with our performance in the quarter gone by. Our consolidated topline continues to grow at a very healthy rate. Our margins at all levels have improved significantly over last year. We are also delighted with our Turkey business, which is now servicing the acquisition debt obligations through its own cash flows. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh businesses also continue to deliver strong growth. We expect a lot of shareholder value to unlock in the future due to our international operations.”