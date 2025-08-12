Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 02:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Casio India starts sale of three locally manufactured watch models

The company, part of the Japan-based Casio Computer Co Ltd, has started the sale of its three locally manufactured models through a third party, and several more watch models are in the pipeline

Earlier in September 2023, Casio had announced plans to start local manufacturing of watches in India, which is a priority market for the company. (Photo: Website)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Casio India has commenced the sale of its locally manufactured watch models, which will not only deepen its footprint here but also mark a strategic step for its long-term vision for the Indian market.

The company, part of the Japan-based Casio Computer Co Ltd, has started the sale of its three locally manufactured models through a third party, and several more watch models are in the pipeline. 

Earlier in September 2023, Casio had announced plans to start local manufacturing of watches in India, which is a priority market for the company.

 

"This milestone aligns with Casio's efforts to enhance product availability, support national manufacturing goals, and respond more intuitively to Indian consumer preferences," said a statement from Casio India.

Casio, which entered into the Indian market in 1996, said the decision to "Make in India" is both a strategic and symbolic step that enables the brand to become more agile and responsive in a market that continues to evolve rapidly in terms of fashion, function, and consumer expectation. 

"India has always been a priority market for Casio, and we continue to see immense potential for growth here. By manufacturing locally, we are better equipped to design and deliver products that truly resonate with the Indian mindset and lifestyle," Managing Director Takuto Kimura said.

This move allows the company to be more agile in responding to consumer needs, while also ensuring that the watches it offers are more aligned with local tastes and expectations, he said.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

