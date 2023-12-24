Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

CCI invites comments on proposed regulations on turnover of enterprises

The measure is aimed at framing norms for the purpose of imposition of penalties on enterprises and persons based on turnover or income of such enterprises and persons

Photo: PTI

The CCI has invited comments on the proposed regulation by January 12 next year. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 9:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Competition Commission of India has proposed that indirect taxes, trade discounts, and intra-group sales will not be considered while computing the turnover of an entity for imposing a penalty for any violation of the rules.
The fair trade regulator has invited stakeholder comments on the proposed regulation by January 12 next year, according to a notice.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The measure is aimed at framing norms for the purpose of imposition of penalties on enterprises and persons based on turnover or income of such enterprises and persons.
"Turnover or income, as the case may be, includes the total value of sales or revenue or receipts, by whatever name called, and other operating income, as per the audited financial statements maintained by such enterprise. The turnover or income shall exclude indirect taxes, trade discounts, and intra-group sales, if any.
"The Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023, inter alia, amended Section 27, 48 and Section 64 of the Act empowers the CCI to frame regulations for the purposes of imposition of penalty on enterprise and/or person based on turnover or income of such enterprise and/or person," CCI said.
Under Section 27 of the Competition Act, 2002, the CCI can impose penalties on enterprises or individuals for participating in anti-competitive agreements or abusing a dominant position.
In case an enterprise, it is required to prepare a consolidated financial statement under the rules, turnover or income shall be derived based on such audited consolidated financial statements and if the audited financial statements are not available, the turnover should be determined based on the amount certified by the statutory auditor of the firm, it added.
For individuals, the income should be based on the gross total income as per the Income Tax Returns (ITRs) under the IT Act rules, and if the individual is not required to file an ITR, the total income shall be certified by a chartered accountant, supported by an affidavit, as per the competition watchdog.
These norms aim to provide a comprehensive and clear framework for determining turnover or income for enterprises and individuals, considering various scenarios and ensuring proper certification and documentation.

Also Read

CCI clears proposed acquisition of HDFC Credila Financial Services

43% of India's exports to EU to be hit by green regulations: Report

Broad level of consensus among stakeholders on proposed ecommerce policy

CCI proposes fees to file applications, seeks stateholders' comments

CCI brings draft Leniency Plus rules for cartels, invites comments

Kotak Mahindra Bank shareholders approve Vaswani's appointment as MD & CEO

From six stations in 2002 to 288 now, Delhi Metro completes 21 years of ops

Consortium led by Adani Power gets letter of intent to buy Coastal Energen

ONGC Videsh to raise upto Rs 5,000 cr via debentures to fund capex, assets

Aurobindo Pharma's new injectable facility get 10 observations from US FDA

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Competition Commission of India business in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon