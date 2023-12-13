Sensex (0.05%)
69584.60 + 33.57
Nifty (0.10%)
20926.35 + 19.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.89%)
6813.75 + 59.85
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
44947.30 + 391.55
Nifty Bank (-0.01%)
47092.25 -5.30
Heatmap

CCI proposes fees to file applications, seeks stateholders' comments

CCI has invited stakeholders to submit their comments by January 1, 2024 on the draft amendment in CCI (General) Regulation 2009, the regulator said

Competition Commission of India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 11:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The CCI has proposed introduction of fees for filing miscellaneous applications in a bid to expedite case disposal by discouraging unnecessary requests and fostering a more disciplined approach to proceedings.
The fair trade regulator has invited stakeholder comments on the proposed regulation.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The measure is aimed at streamlining the process and ensuring a more efficient resolution of cases before the commission.
"In order to monitor and tracking of interlocutory application for speedy disposal of cases, every such application is required to be registered in running number and to be accompanied with a certain fee," CCI said in its notice.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has invited stakeholders to submit their comments by January 1, 2024 on the draft amendment in CCI (General) Regulation 2009, the regulator said in a notice on Tuesday.
The proposed amendment will involve levying fees for applications that seek adjournments, extensions, cross-examinations, the establishment of confidentiality rings, third-party applications and impleadment applications, the CCI said.
By introducing fees for interlocutory applications, the CCI aims to discourage parties from submitting unnecessary requests, ultimately fostering a more disciplined approach to proceedings and thus contributing to the quicker resolution of competition law disputes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Removing legal ambiguity on 'hub-and-spoke' provisions empowers CCI

Filing ITR for crypto gains: Here's your guide on taxation for VDAs

Competition body reviewing report on Apple app store billing policy

Income tax return: What is NIL ITR? Who is eligible, what are the benefits

Inox India secures Rs 438 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Indian firms record 25% biz growth during Amazon's BFCM 2023 shopping event

Bajaj Allianz Life's assets under management crosses Rs 1 lakh crore

Apple set to be hit by EU antitrust order in app store fight with Spotify

IndiGo occupies sixth position in global mcap, surpassing United Airlines

Topics : Competition Commission of India CCI Competition Commission of India

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Price Today2001 Parliament attackiQOO 12 Gen3 LaunchedMax Healthcare Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: OfficialHPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attackSecurity breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demandPiyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon