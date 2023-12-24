Sensex (    %)
                        
ONGC Videsh to raise upto Rs 5,000 cr via debentures to fund capex, assets

Of the repayments of Rs 4,400 crore due in FY24, the company has already refinanced loans of Rs 4,140 crore in May 2023 and repaid the balance from internal accruals

ONGC, OVL, ONGC Videsh

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

Public sector enterprise ONGC Videsh Ltd plans to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) for funding capital expenditure, refinancing, and operations. The company, a subsidiary of oil and gas giant ONGC, also plans to mop up to Rs 5,000 crore through commercial paper, a money market instrument, to meet short-term financing needs.

ONGC has guaranteed all of OVL’s outstanding debt of Rs 38,200 crore (FY23). The operational linkages are driven by the companies operating in the same segment, with OVL being essential to ONGC for providing ownership in international oil and gas producing assets. It had a stake in 32 oil and gas projects across 15 countries including Azerbaijan (two projects), Bangladesh (two), Brazil (two) as of April 1, 2023.
Rating agency India Ratings has assigned an “AAA” rating to the proposed NCDs and an “A1+” rating for the commercial paper.
Given the company’s overseas operations, OVL’s entire loan book is foreign currency (FC)-denominated. However, it is presented in rupee terms for the balance sheet and communication purposes.

The total debt consisted of foreign currency bonds of Rs 11,170 crore and term loans of Rs 27,020 crore at the end of the first half of FY24. A bulk of the debt addition in OVL occurs at the time of a major acquisition, while ongoing capital expenditure and operations are managed by internal accruals and debt refinancing, the rating agency said.

OVL typically takes these bonds/loans for five to ten years with bullet maturities. OVL has repayments of around Rs 19,600 crore due in FY25. Of the repayments of Rs 4,400 crore due in FY24, the company has already refinanced loans of Rs 4,140 crore in May 2023 and repaid the balance from internal accruals.

OVL is well-positioned to tap the bond and loan markets owing to its market position and being part of ONGC, as demonstrated by the company’s ease of refinancing part of its repayments in the past.

Topics : ONGC Videsh Ltd Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC NCD Non convertible debentures

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 7:39 PM IST

