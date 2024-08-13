Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

CCI orders unusual recall of reports on Apple antitrust investigation

The move will prolong a procedure begun in 2021 and already marred by delays

Apple

In an Aug.7 confidential order that is being reported for the first time by Reuters, the antitrust body has asked all Apple's opponents in the case to return the investigation reports to the watchdog | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's antitrust body has ordered an unusual recall of its investigation reports that found Apple in breach of competition laws, after the US giant complained its commercial secrets were disclosed to opponents, including Tinder-owner Match.
The move will prolong a procedure begun in 2021 and already marred by delays.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In an Aug.7 confidential order that is being reported for the first time by Reuters, the antitrust body has asked all Apple's opponents in the case to return the investigation reports to the watchdog.
"It is imperative that such information be maintained confidential, ensuring that no unauthorised disclosure occurs," the watchdog, the CCI, said in a four-page order signed by its top four officials.
The order did not say what confidential information Apple was concerned about.
In July, Reuters reported that two reports by the antitrust investigations unit in 2022 and 2024 found Apple had exploited its dominant position in the market for app stores on its iOS operating system.

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki commences export of Made in India SUV Fronx to Japan

Zee's Securities Issue & Allotment Committee approves FCCBs worth $239 mn

93% institutional investors consider sustainability info essential: Study

Reliance Retail gets Rs 14,839 cr debt from parent for strategic growth

ONGC and Oil India to price natural gas from new wells at 20% premium

Among those now asked to return the reports are Match and Indian startup group ADIF, which represents financial giant Paytm.
The order follows Apple's private complaint to the CCI that versions of reports shared with parties disclosed "Apple's confidential commercial sensitive information" adding that the watchdog must "recall and withdraw" them, the order showed.
Apple and Match declined to comment. The watchdog, the Competition Commission of India, and the Indian startup group ADIF, did not respond to requests for comment.
 

Also Read

CCI seeks Apple's reply on alleged violation of competition norms

ADIF files complaint with CCI against Google for anti-competitive practices

CCI junks complaint against Indiabulls Housing Finance, 19 officials

Impact of Digital Competition Bill on India's homegrown startup ecosystem

CCI to soon come out with changes to competition rules: Chairperson

Topics : Apple Inc Competition Commission of India antitrust law

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon