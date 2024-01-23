Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Q3 net profit falls 15% to Rs 197 crore

The company's consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) was Rs 233 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing

December quarter results: Analysts expect tepid numbers

Total income rose to Rs 2,006.79 crore in the third quarter from Rs 1,787.01 crore a year ago

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Tuesday reported a 15.45 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 197 crore in the December quarter, as the company had an exceptional income in the year-ago period.
The company's consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) was Rs 233 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company said there was an exceptional income of about Rs 31 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2022, while there was no such adjustment in the same period of 2023.
Total income rose to Rs 2,006.79 crore in the third quarter from Rs 1,787.01 crore a year ago.
The company's consolidated results include the performance of the operating subsidiaries in Sweden, Germany and the Netherlands (drives and automation Europe), CG Adhesives Products Ltd. (India) and other non-operating and holding subsidiaries, the filing said.
In a meeting held on Tuesday, the company's board approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 1.30 per equity share, that is, 65 per cent on the face value of Rs 2 per share for financial year 2023-24.
In a statement, the company said that the unexecuted (standalone) order book as of December 31, 2023, was 34 per cent higher year-on-year at Rs 5,556 crore as against Rs 4,136 crore a year ago.

Also Read

Murugappa Group arm Tube Investments of India set for big EV push

Murugappa Group resolves longstanding family dispute, strikes deal

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs NED Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

SA vs NED Highlights, World Cup: Proteas double Dutched, history created

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs NED Playing 11, toss result, streaming detail

Indel Money aims IPO in FY27, floats debentures worth Rs 200 crore

ONGC gets govt clearance for clean energy projects, gas business unit

Electronics maker Dixon expects nearly 50% revenue growth in 2024

Global cos at WEF view India as attractive investment spot: DPIIT secy

Food delivery major Swiggy teases doubling platform fee from Rs 5 to Rs 10

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Q3 results CG power CG power and industrial solutions Murugappa Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon