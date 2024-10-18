Business Standard
TAFE gets interim relief in dispute over Massey Ferguson tractor brand

Chennai-based company has filed case against US-based subsidiary of AGCO

TAFE is the single largest shareholder in AGCO | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

Chennai-based Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) has secured an interim injunction from the Madras High Court in its legal dispute with Massey Ferguson Corporation, the US-based subsidiary of AGCO, over the ownership and use of the Massey Ferguson brand in India.

TAFE has filed a civil suit before the High Court against Massey Ferguson, seeking a declaration that it owns the tractor brand in India. It claims that the Massey Ferguson brand is distinctive of TAFE in India.

It has sought interim injunctions to restrain Massey Ferguson and its representatives from interfering with TAFE’s “exclusive use” of the brand and from representing themselves as its owner, pending disposal of the suit.
 

TAFE is the single largest shareholder in AGCO, the third largest farm equipment manufacturer in the world after Deere & Company and CNH Industrial. Last month, AGCO announced terminating its agreements with TAFE, including the brand licence for Massey Ferguson.

TAFE made the announcement despite Tafe having legal relief in place following a similar notice by the American company in April 2024. TAFE then approached the High Court with a contempt petition against AGCO. In April, TAFE had argued that the termination was executed without notice.

TAFE was founded as a joint venture between Massey Ferguson and amalgamations in 1960. In 1974, the two companies first entered into a trademark agreement for tractors. This deal was further expanded in 1994, granting TAFE exclusive right to use the Massey Ferguson brand name for its tractors in India. By early 2024, Tafe held Massey Ferguson brand rights in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Bhutan.

The brand is seen on more than 55 per cent of TAFE’s 180,000 tractors produced in a year, including exports. TAFE exports tractors to more than 80 countries. 

Topics : Chennai Madras High Court Tractors

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

