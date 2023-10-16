Chennai firm Data Patterns inks strategic MoU with Isro, to acquire SAR

Data Patterns (India) Limited, a leading vertically integrated aerospace and defence (A&D) electronics solutions provider, announced a licensing and transfer of technology (ToT) agreement with IN-SPACe on Monday. IN-SPACe serves as an autonomous nodal agency within the Department of Space (DoS).

The agreement enables Data Patterns to acquire miniature synthetic aperture radar (SAR) capability, enhancing its prowess in remote sensing. Developed at the Space Applications Centre within the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), this technology serves as the precursor to Isro's forthcoming high-resolution SAR satellite, NISAR. IN-SPACe has made the technology available for ToT to industry players.

SAR technology is capable of generating high-resolution images from space, unaffected by weather conditions, and can collect data during both day and night. Remote sensing involves the collection of information from a distance, generally via sensors on satellites or aircraft, to observe Earth and other celestial bodies.

The technology will be especially beneficial for satellites in various Earth orbits. These include low-Earth orbit (160 to 2,000 km above Earth), medium-Earth orbit (2,000 to 35,500 km above Earth), and high-Earth orbit (above 35,500 km). Satellites in medium-Earth orbit, for example, are frequently used for telecommunications and GPS services due to their consistent and predictable orbits.

Data Patterns has a robust portfolio of electronic hardware, software, and firmware design and development. The company has contributed to projects like the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, Light Utility Helicopter, and the BrahMos missile. It has collaborated with defence public sector undertakings such as Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd, as well as government research organisations like the Defence R&D Organisation (DRDO) and Isro.

IN-SPACe focuses on promoting the Indian space ecosystem to foster economic development in the sector and to establish a regulatory framework for space operations in the country. Amid the liberalisation of the Indian space sector due to policy shifts by the Government of India, both Data Patterns and IN-SPACe are poised to capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Data Patterns, headquartered in Siruseri, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, employs over 1,000 individuals and ranks among the top 500 listed companies in India.