Chennai Petroleum Corp reports ₹1,002 cr Q3 profit on strong margins

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd reported a consolidated profit of Rs 1,001.59 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter, driven by sustained operational excellence, the company said.

The city-headquartered company had posted a net profit of Rs 20.78 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2025, CPCL's net profit grew to Rs 1,680.85 crore, compared with a net loss of Rs 255.83 crore in the year-ago period, the group company of IndianOil Corporation Ltd said in a press release.

CPCL achieved a crude throughput of 2.79 million metric tonne during the October-December quarter, up from 2.55 million metric tonne in the same period last year.

"This translates to a capacity utilisation of 105 per cent, underscoring efficient plant operations and high reliability," the release said.

The quarter's financial results reflected robust physical performance and improved refining margins, the company added.

Consolidated total income for the October-December 2025 quarter rose to Rs 19,467.40 crore from Rs 15,687.64 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

For the April-December 2025 period, total income increased to Rs 58,200 crore, compared with Rs 50,482.20 crore in the corresponding period of the last financial year.