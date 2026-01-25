DP Abhushan eyes Rs 4,000 cr revenue in FY26; plans multi-state expansion

Jewellery retailer DP Abhushan, which is eyeing Rs 3,900-4,000 crore revenue this financial year, is planning to foray into Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, a top company executive has said.

"We are currently present in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan with 11 stores in 10 cities. Now we have a plan to expand into more states and are entering into Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra, by adding 3-5 stores annually. We are in expansion mode and expecting around Rs 3,900-4,000 crore revenue in 2025-26. In FY25, we closed the revenue at Rs 3,300 crore," DP Abhushan Promoter Vikas Kataria told PTI.

The company is planning for 20-25 per cent annual growth.

Besides, after 2-3 years, D P Abhushan is planning to expand to the North and other parts of the country.

The Ratlam-headquartered company has Rs 15-20 crore capex to fund its expansion, he said adding that "we are doing this funding through internal accrual".

At present, the company has a debt of Rs 170-180 crore.

"At present, all our stores are company-owned and managed. However, going forward we will consider the franchise model with the right opportunity," he stated.

This expansion will mainly be in tier II and III cities and smaller towns, where there is immense opportunity.

"We are more focused on the domestic market, and tier II and III cities because the potential here is very good. Especially tier II and III cities present less competition and good potential," he added.

When asked about trends on wedding jewellery, he said, demand for lightweight and everyday-use jewellery is increasing for bridal purchases.

"There have been many changes in lightweight jewellery, and there are continuous changes in designs as well. Earlier, heavyweight jewellery was more popular, but now every bride prefers lightweight because of its usability. This trend is picking up as the gold prices are soaring," he added.

On silver jewellery, Kataria said, the demand for silver has increased a lot across all categories which was limited to necklaces and a few other pieces.

"In the last 1-2 years, we have observed that every category of silver, silver bangles, necklaces, anklets are sold. Even pendant sets and other items are also doing very well, especially for the secondary wedding, that is not as bridal jewellery but for attending wedding and destination weddings, or for the sake of safety when one has to go abroad," he added.