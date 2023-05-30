close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Chinese hospitality major H World Group sells stake in OYO for Rs 75 cr

The transactions, which were done in multiple tranches primarily over the course of 2022, have earned H World Group over Rs 75 crore, they said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Oyo

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 6:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chinese hospitality major H World Group Ltd is understood to have sold 0.15 per cent stake of OYO for around Rs 75 crore, valuing the Indian hospitality and travel-tech firm at around USD 6.5 billion, according to sources.

H World Group (HWG), which held 0.78 per cent shareholding in Oravel Stays Ltd that runs OYO, sold around one crore shares to a clutch of UAE-based family offices and institutional investors in a series of transactions, people in the know of the development said.

The transactions, which were done in multiple tranches primarily over the course of 2022, have earned H World Group over Rs 75 crore, they said.

"This implies a valuation of USD 6.5 billion for OYO," a person added.

Following the transactions, the holding of NASDAQ-listed H World Group (HWG) has come down to 0.63 per cent, which is now valued at over Rs 300 crore.

When contacted an OYO spokesperson declined to comment.

Also Read

IPO-bound OYO to expand its US presence with over 100 new hotels this year

Indian hospitality sector on a comeback trail with promising growth-report

Oyo may log positive Ebitda of $50-55 million this FY, says Moody's

IPO-bound OYO to lay off 600 in its tech team, hire 250 in sales roles

OYO announces launch of category for highly rated hotels in 70 cities

Godrej Group arm to invest Rs 100 cr to acquire material handling equipment

NMDC cuts iron ore lump rate by Rs 300 per tonne to Rs Rs 3,900 per tonne

Yes Bank plans to increase advertisement spend by 30% in FY24: Official

Meesho's valuation slashed 10% to $4.4 billion by Fidelity Investments

Tata Realty with Tabreed to install cooling infra at commercial complex

HWG had acquired a stake in OYO in 2017 for USD 10 million at a reported valuation of USD 850-900 million in a top-up to SoftBank's Vision Fund-led funding round of USD 250 million.

OYO, which has been planning an initial public offer, in March refiled its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the stock market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) after being asked to refile the draft IPO papers with certain updates.

In September 2021 OYO had filed preliminary documents with Sebi for a Rs 8,430 crore IPO.

The launch of the IPO was delayed due to the then volatile market conditions making the company prepare to settle for a lower valuation at around USD 7-8 billion instead of the USD 11 billion it was targeting initially.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Oyo Hospitality industry China

First Published: May 30 2023 | 6:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Torrent Pharma reports Q4 net profit of Rs 287 crore, revenue up 16%

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
1 min read

Godrej Group arm to invest Rs 100 cr to acquire material handling equipment

rupee, loan, indian rupee
1 min read

Best Agrolife Q4 loss at Rs 8.4 cr; FY23 profit rises 83% to Rs 192 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

NMDC cuts iron ore lump rate by Rs 300 per tonne to Rs Rs 3,900 per tonne

Govt to sell up to 7.5% in NMDC via OFS on Tuesday, may get Rs 3,621 cr
2 min read

Yes Bank plans to increase advertisement spend by 30% in FY24: Official

Yes Bank
2 min read

Most Popular

Taxing times: Income tax heat on start-ups over unexplained funds

tax notice to startups
4 min read

IRCTC Q4 results: PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 279 cr, declares dividend of 100%

IRCTC cancels 202 trains today, 9 September 2022
2 min read

NBCC (India) Q4 results: Net profit rises 205% to Rs 108 cr, revenue up 14%

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Conventional 2W makers take prime spot in EV sales, courtesy Bajaj, TVS

Electric Two-wheelers
3 min read

Can Adani convince investors to back his capital-hungry businesses?

Adani electricity
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon