close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IPO-bound OYO to expand its US presence with over 100 new hotels this year

New hotels planned in Oregon, Washington, Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
oyo, oyo hotels, OYO Rooms

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 2:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Softbank-backed hospitality firm OYO is planning to add over 100 hotels in the US in 2023. This is nearly double the number of hotels it added to its portfolio in 2022.
“Over the years, it (the US) has become one of @oyorooms most promising international markets…To cater to this growing demand, we plan to add over 100 hotels this year across the states of Oregon, Washington, Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida,” Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, tweeted.

Texas continues to be the largest and fastest-growing market for OYO in the US, while it also has a sizable concentration of hotels in Oregon, South and North Carolina, Florida and Georgia.
“While the pandemic slowed down our growth in 2020 and ’21, 2022 was our best year with a 23 per cent growth in new hotels added to our portfolio v/s 2021,” Agarwal added.

The hospitality industry in the US, he said, faced a massive trust deficit and as a relatively new player, OYO had its fair share of challenges. “The biggest growth driver for us, however, was learning and delivering improved technological services. Our teams doubled down on solutions and products for hotel owners, and over 35 per cent of our new hotels came from recommendations or referrals by our existing hotel owners,” he said.
This has also led to better customer trust and brand affinity for OYO in the region. The firm claims its revenues per room are three-fold higher than the industry in most locations. Nearly 41 per cent of OYO's bookings happen directly through its app/website.

Also Read

Surge in bookings, cost cutting fuel 8-fold surge in IPO-bound OYO's Ebitda

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal urges companies to hire laid-off employees

OYO announces launch of category for highly rated hotels in 70 cities

IPO-bound OYO to refile DRHP with updates to Sebi by mid-February

71% IPOs of 2022 at premium; will retail investor euphoria sustain in 2023?

NTPC to build more coal plants this year to meet soaring power demand

Amazon.com Inc joins generative AI race, targets cloud customers

Coffee Day Global, MACEL audit lapses: NFRA slaps Rs 1.25 cr fine

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

DMRC is lowest bidder for operation, maintenance of Mumbai Metro Line-3


“Our US operations have seen significant growth in 2022. But 2023 might just be the best year for us,” said Gautam Swaroop, CEO, OYO International Hotels & Homes. “We are taking measures to add hotels in high RevPar (per available room revenue) leisure markets such as the Pacific Northwest and will also focus on improving our presence along the East Coast. Over 15 hotels have already signed up with us so far in 2023 and we expect to add many more in the coming months,” he added. 
In terms of scale and size for the tourism and hospitality industry, the US is a juggernaut with nearly 15 per cent of the global tourism spending emerging from the country. 

OYO’s US business recently announced that it had outpaced the budget hotel segment’s growth in RevPar with an 18 per cent rise in 2022 versus the pre-Covid year of 2019. The budget hotel segment, meanwhile, grew by only 6 per cent in the US.
Oravel Stays, the parent firm of OYO, recently refiled its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) under the confidential pre-filing route.

The issue size for the company’s public listing was reduced by almost half to $400-600 billion, all of which will be raised through a primary issuance, in a bid to repay most of the firm’s debt, Business Standard had reported earlier. The company expects an issue timing of November this year, following approvals from Sebi.
Topics : Oyo | United States | Softbank Group | OYO Rooms | OYO Hotels & Homes

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Amazon.com Inc joins generative AI race, targets cloud customers

Amazon
3 min read

Coffee Day Global, MACEL audit lapses: NFRA slaps Rs 1.25 cr fine

Coffee Day Enterprises, CCD
3 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Number of startups rose to 90,000 in nine years, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw
1 min read

DMRC is lowest bidder for operation, maintenance of Mumbai Metro Line-3

Mumbai metro
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Q4 results: Infosys slashes FY24 revenue growth guidance to 4-7%

Infosys
4 min read

Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 7.8% to Rs 6,128 cr; revenue up 16%

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office
2 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Apple triples India iPhone output to $7 bn in FY23 in China shift

Wistron plant in Karnataka
4 min read

Despite slower attrition rate, headcount down for Infosys in Q4

Infosys
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon