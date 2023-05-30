close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Yes Bank plans to increase advertisement spend by 30% in FY24: Official

The bank's retail franchise has achieved a critical scale and it is at an inflection point now, its executive director Rajan Pental said, adding that the profitability will go higher from here

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Yes Bank

Photo: Flickr

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 6:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Yes Bank is planning to up the ante on marketing and will be spending 30 per cent higher on advertising activities in FY24, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Without sharing the amount it will be spending, chief marketing officer Nipun Kaushal said the bank was tactical in its spending in the last two years as it got the house in order after being bailed out by peers.

In FY24, its advertising spends will be 30 per cent higher than in the previous year, Kaushal told reporters here on the sidelines of a bank event, adding that the exact spends can vary because the rates can differ at the time of booking properties.

The bank's retail franchise has achieved a critical scale and it is at an inflection point now, its executive director Rajan Pental said, adding that the profitability will go higher from here.

Kaushal said the marketing campaign which it is embarking on from June 20 and which will last till end of the fiscal year with a long tail of digital advertising efforts, is designed keeping in mind the current situation for the bank.

The bank launched a tweak in its logo at an event on Tuesday, and its chief executive and managing director Prashant Kumar said it was the lender's strong character which helped it overcome multiple challenges in the recent past.

Also Read

YES Bank zooms 15% on heavy volume, stock hits 2-year high in weak market

YES Bank up 19% in 2 days on RBI nod to proceed with Carlyle, Verventa deal

YES Bank share price flat as SBI's three-year lock-in period ends this week

YES Bank approaches Supreme Court against Bombay HC decision on AT-1 bonds

Share sale overhang on YES Bank as three-year lock-in nears end for lender

Meesho's valuation slashed 10% to $4.4 billion by Fidelity Investments

Tata Realty with Tabreed to install cooling infra at commercial complex

Troubled airline Go First extends cancellation of flights until June 4

Operating environment to remain volatile amid global slowdown: HUL

Tata Technologies plans to hire 1,000 women engineers to promote diversity

It is time to reinvigorate the brand as the bank feels it has all the right fundamentals in place, Kumar added.

Kaushal said the bank will be advertising across media formats including television and outdoor, and the digital will be a long tail which will outlast others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : YES Bank advertising

First Published: May 30 2023 | 6:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Tata Realty with Tabreed to install cooling infra at commercial complex

tata, tata group
2 min read

Troubled airline Go First extends cancellation of flights until June 4

Go First
2 min read

Operating environment to remain volatile amid global slowdown: HUL

Hindustan Unilever
3 min read

BlackRock cuts Byju's valuation again. This time by 62% to $8.4 billion

Byju's
1 min read

Tata Technologies plans to hire 1,000 women engineers to promote diversity

tata steelwork, tata, tata group
2 min read

Most Popular

Taxing times: Income tax heat on start-ups over unexplained funds

tax notice to startups
4 min read

IRCTC Q4 results: PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 279 cr, declares dividend of 100%

IRCTC cancels 202 trains today, 9 September 2022
2 min read

NBCC (India) Q4 results: Net profit rises 205% to Rs 108 cr, revenue up 14%

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Conventional 2W makers take prime spot in EV sales, courtesy Bajaj, TVS

Electric Two-wheelers
3 min read

Can Adani convince investors to back his capital-hungry businesses?

Adani electricity
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon