MediaTek may soon integrate Nvidia's AI GPUs in flagship mobile chips

Chipmaker will reportedly integrate Nvidia's artificial intelligence (AI) graphics processing units (GPUs) in its upcoming 2024 flagship system-on-chips (SoCs).

This would be a big step for because it would show that established desktop GPU designs can also be ported to smartphone SoCs, reports Gizmochina.

The new strategy adopted by intends to increase AI computational power while aiding in the company's financial recovery.

It would also be beneficial for to incorporate GPUs into its SoCs because Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 currently outperforms MediaTek's SoCs in terms of AI capabilities.

might be able to dominate the premium market and increase the appeal of its SoCs to smartphone manufacturers if it can outperform Qualcomm even slightly, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, MediaTek had said that it will be demonstrating its innovative 3GPP Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) technology that brings two-way satellite communications to smartphones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which will take place from February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona, Spain.

