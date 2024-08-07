Cholamandalam General's 62% biz to be motor insurance portfolio: MD

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd has recorded a Gross Written Premium of Rs 6,200 cr in FY'23 with a growth of 27.6 per cent over the corresponding period

The motor insurance vertical of Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd will contribute to 62-63 per cent of the business by the end of this financial year, a top official of the company said. The company, a joint venture between Murugappa Group and Japan-based Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group, also expects to increase its equity investments, Managing Director V Suryanarayanan said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The city-based company recorded a Gross Written Premium of Rs 1,945 cr for the April-June 2024 quarter, a growth of 14.3 per cent compared to the industry average of 12.4 per cent.

Briefing reporters, Suryanarayanan said the company expects motor insurance to make up 62-63 per cent of its business by the end of the current financial year, while it was looking at strong growth in the health insurance portfolio.

"We expect motor insurance (portfolio) to be at around 62-63 per cent by the end of the year (from the current 60 per cent), commercial vehicle insurance will be 16 per cent, health should be 17 per cent and crop loan should witness marginal growth," he said.

According to a company statement, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance is the sole insurer for the athletes in the ongoing Olympics in Paris, in association with the Sports Authority of India.

"We are pleased to inform that we have covered 99 athletes out of the total 117 players in the Olympics in Paris under the GH policy of Sports Authority of India. Both medalist Manu Bhaker and (Shooting bronze medalist) Swapnil Suresh Kusale are covered under our policy," the company statement said.

On the increase in equity investments, he said the company expects the equity investments book, currently at 4.5 per cent, to grow to 10 per cent.

