Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.58%)
66265.56 + 385.04
Nifty (0.59%)
19727.05 + 116.00
Nifty Midcap (0.77%)
40593.90 + 309.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.61%)
5860.80 + 35.35
Nifty Bank (1.06%)
44878.35 + 469.25
Heatmap

Choosing to be non-executive HDFC chair my biggest challenge: Deepak Parekh

While mentioning about his decision to relinquish his position as the chairman in 2010, Parekh, ex-chairman, HDFC said the HDFC board as well as his family were against the move

India's economic fundamentals strong, recovery underway, says Deepak Parekh

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 10:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Veteran banker Deepak Parekh on Thursday said the biggest challenge for him was choosing to be a non-executive chairman of HDFC 13 years ago when he turned 65, a decision which he "still regrets, but is also happy about".
In a fireside chat with BCG India Chairman Janmejaya Sinha on the third and final day of the Global Fintech Summit, Parekh also said that he has no such plans as he does not have the "thick skin to be a politician".
He was responding to a query on whether he has any plans to enter politics.
While mentioning about his decision to relinquish his position as the chairman in 2010, Parekh said the HDFC board as well as his family were against the move.
"But I chose to do so because had I stayed on, it would have closed the door on my the next-in-line leadership to grow and move to the corner room in the Ramon House (HDFC headquarters in south Mumbai)," Parekh, now 78, said.
"As a result, which I regret to some extent now, for the past 13 years ending June 30 this year, I didn't draw a single penny in salary, nor got any ESOP, which 4,000 of our employees hugely benefited from," he said.

Also Read

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

HDFC Bank will preserve 'HDFC way of working' after merger: Deepak Parekh

HDFC Life to get biz opportunities from HDFC merger, says Deepak Parekh

HDFC launches life insurance, asset management services from GIFT IFSC

Ford Motor gives raise to 8,000 UAW workers ahead of strike deadline

India very important for manufacturing in future: Foxconn Chairman Liu

DGCA gives conditional nod to A-I for simulator training at facilities

AI used to alter political ads will require prominent disclosure on Google

Thomas Cook India, NPCI to launch RuPay prepaid forex card for Indians

"But that was a conscious call and I am happy that I did what I did," he said.
He attributed the zero salary and ESOP to the internal policy of HDFC, where he joined as the tenth employee after it was founded by his uncle HT Parekh 46 years ago well after his retirement.
"No age or time is bad enough to start a business or venture. All you need is a good idea and clarity of thought and perseverance to succeed," Deepak Parekh said.
Parekh, however, ruled out starting a new venture, and said he wants to work more for the HDFC Foundation.
Parekh has been a trouble shooter for successive governments and is also credited to have created the home loan market.
He said his biggest act of trouble shooting was the rescue of the scam-hit Satyam Computer Services in 2009.
Before diversifying the group into each new segment, "we looked at the borrower or the individual in his different stages of life," he said and as the businesses grew, the bank entered personal loans, life, general and medical insurance and finally the education loan sectors.
"When we pioneered home loan, the board didn't want to own more than 25 per cent in HDFC Bank as our equity capital was only Rs 50 crore and net worth was only Rs 100 crore.
"So, the board said after outrightly rejecting the idea that if you insist to launch a bank, we can only own 25 per cent, given our capital," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Deepak Parekh HDFC finance sector

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsTop HeadlinesTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon