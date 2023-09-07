Confirmation

DGCA gives conditional nod to A-I for simulator training at facilities

Aviation regulator DGCA has given a conditional approval to Air India for simulator training of pilots at the airline's facilities in Hyderabad and Mumbai after certain deficiencies

Air India

Air India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 9:12 PM IST
Aviation regulator DGCA has given a conditional approval to Air India for simulator training of pilots at the airline's facilities in Hyderabad and Mumbai after certain deficiencies were rectified, according to officials. 
Last month, the watchdog had temporarily suspended simulator training activities at the two facilities due to certain lapses.
A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday said a conditional approval has been given for 30 days after the deficiencies were rectified.
"An internal audit is to be conducted within the 30-day period, and after the review, the findings are to be shared with DGCA," the official said and added that the training had remained suspended for 10 days.
There was no comment from Air India.
An Air India official said training has resumed at the Hyderabad facility and the training at the Mumbai facility will begin once the next batch is ready.

The Hyderabad facility provides simulator training for pilots of narrow-body A320 planes while the Mumbai facility offers the training for pilots of wide-body Boeing aircraft.
Tata Group-owned Air India is expanding its fleet as well as network.
Last week, Air India chief Campbell Wilson said the group's airlines have recruited and onboarded as many as 650 pilots since April this year.
Tata Group has four airlines -- Air India, Air India Express, AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) and Vistara. Vistara is a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 9:12 PM IST

