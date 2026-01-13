Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 07:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / CCI clears ChrysCapital's proposal to acquire stake in Nash Industries

CCI clears ChrysCapital's proposal to acquire stake in Nash Industries

Mumbai-based ChrysCapital is acquiring stakes through its three affiliates, ChrysCapital Fund X, Two Infinity Partners and Blue Wave Investments Ltd. These entities invest in different sectors

ChrysCapital

Photo: Company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 7:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fair trade regulator CCI on Tuesday approved home-grown private equity firm ChrysCapital's proposal to acquire a stake in Nash Industries (I) Pvt Ltd.

Mumbai-based ChrysCapital is acquiring stakes through its three affiliates, ChrysCapital Fund X, Two Infinity Partners and Blue Wave Investments Ltd. These entities invest in different sectors.

"The proposed combination pertains to the acquisition by ChrysCapital Fund X, Two Infinity Partners and Blue Wave Investments Limited (collectively, the Acquirers), collectively, of certain equity share capital of Nash Industries (I) Private Limited (Target)," the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in a release.

Nash Industries is engaged in the business of box build solutions and metal stamping. The acquirers are private equity investors, belonging to the ChrysCapital Group.

 

"Commission approves acquisition by ChrysCapital Fund X, Two Infinity Partners and Blue wave Investments Limited, collectively, of certain equity share capital in Nash Industries (I) Private Limited," the competition watchdog said in a post on X.

The Bengaluru-based company designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic components for customers across electrical and power protection, data centres, defence and aerospace, IT and AI-related hardware, healthcare products and gaming industries.

The deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

Polygon Labs set to acquire two crypto firms for over $250 million

Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Bank won't push standalone credit cards going forwardpremium

hcltech

HCLTech expects acquisitions to add nearly 1.5% to revenue next fiscal

Ducati

Ducati India plans 10 new model launches in 2026, price reveal soon

RedTape

RedTape founders look to sell majority stake, approach Blackstone, KKR

Topics : Competition Commission of India CCI Industry News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyMakar Sankranti DateQ3 Result TodayTata Elxsi Q3 FY26 ResultsGold and Silver Price TodayTata Punch Facelift PriceIMD Cold Wave Read WarningTrump Iran Tariffs Sanctions