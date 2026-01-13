Ducati India plans 10 new model launches in 2026, price reveal soon

Italian luxury motorcycle maker Ducati on Tuesday said it has lined up 10 new and updated motorcycle models for launch in the domestic market this year.

These models include Desmo450 MX, the 2026 edition of the new Multistrada V4 Rally, Panigale V4 Lamborghini, and new Monster V2 and the new Hypermotard V2/V2 SP, among others, it said.

Of the 10 new models, one motorcycle model, Panigale V4R, has already hit the market on January 2, Ducati said.

Besides, the company said its dealer touchpoints for the Indian market are also in place.

"The year 2026 is poised to be another landmark year for Ducati as we continue to push boundaries with a portfolio of new launches that will set fresh benchmarks in the premium motorcycle segment," said Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India.

Ducati India's commitment to delivering the most sophisticated, performance-driven motorcycles to Indian customers has never been stronger, he said.

"We are excited to introduce these exceptional new models, and with the expansion of our dealership network," he added.

The first quarter of CY 2026 will commence with the launch of the New Multistrada V4 Rally (2026 Edition) and Panigale V4 Lamborghini, alongside the highly anticipated Desmo450 MX, the company said.

At the start of Q3, Ducati will introduce the New Monster V2, Panigale V2 Special Edition MM93 - Marc Marquez, and Panigale V2 Special Edition PB63 - Pecco Bagnaia, followed by the launch of the Diavel V4 RS towards the end of the quarter, it said.

The fourth quarter will witness the arrival of the New Hypermotard V2 and Hypermotard V2 SP by the end of October, with the year culminating in the launch of the Panigale V4 Marc Mrquez Replica by the end of December 2026, Ducati India said.

The company also said the indicative prices for the upcoming models will be made available on its website soon and will be confirmed closer to the respective launch dates.

Bookings for these models will be open at all Ducati dealerships in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Kolkata.