Home / Companies / News / MK Hamied steps down as Cipla's Vice Chairman on account of age, health

MK Hamied steps down as Cipla's Vice Chairman on account of age, health

"It is with a heavy heart that I write to formally announce my resignation from the position of Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the company," he said in a letter to the board of directors

The company said the board has also approved the appointment of Kamil Hamied as Non-Executive Director.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 11:37 PM IST

Drug major Cipla on Tuesday said MK Hamied has resigned as Vice Chairman with effect from October 29 due to age and health.
"It is with a heavy heart that I write to formally announce my resignation from the position of Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the company," he said in a letter to the board of directors.
The company said the board has also approved the appointment of Kamil Hamied as Non-Executive Director, with effect November 1, 2024.
"I am pleased to see that Kamil Hamied will be joining the Board as a Non-Executive Director to maintain continuity while representing the promoter family," MK Hamied said in the letter.

Topics : Cipla Indian drug firms Drug firms

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

