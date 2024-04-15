Cipla Health signs agreement, strengthens beauty play with Ivia's brands

Cipla Health Limited (CHL), the wholly owned subsidiary and consumer healthcare arm of Cipla, has signed a business transfer agreement (BTA) for the purchase of the distribution and marketing business undertaking of cosmetics and personal care business of Ivia Beaute Private Limited, India, including IVIA’s brands namely Astaberry, Ikin, and Bhimsaini on a worldwide basis. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

This strategic move is aligned with Cipla’s focus on enhancing its consumer healthcare and wellness portfolio, the company said on Monday. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Building on its strong presence through a cluster of brands in Tier 2-6 towns, CHL is strengthening its play in the fast-growing beauty and personal care sector catering to the aspirational consumer of India.

"The growing adoption of beauty and personal care products in Indian households signals a prominent trend, positioning the market as crucial for CHL’s expansion efforts. With a brand legacy of over 16 years, Astaberry caters to consumers through a wide range of unique products to help them address their skincare needs. These brands complement CHL's offerings in the skin care segment and enrich the portfolio with trusted and effective solutions for consumers," the company said.

The transfer of undertaking business is subject to the completion of certain conditions mentioned in the BTA. Pursuant to the completion of such conditions, CHL shall initiate the distribution and marketing of the products.

Shivam Puri, chief executive officer and whole-time director of CHL, said, “This move not only solidifies our presence in the expansive and dynamic beauty and personal care sector but also builds on our well-established footprint in Tier 2-6 cities. Our target consumer base is discerning and seeks variety, especially when it comes to new brands in personal care. Integrating Astaberry, Ikin, and Bhimsaini into our portfolio seamlessly complements our existing offerings across key over-the-counter/consumer healthcare categories, empowering us to deliver comprehensive solutions that cater effectively to the diverse everyday needs of our consumers."

CHL has created over 20 strong brands within the portfolio across all key categories: Smoking Cessation (Nicotex), Cough and Cold Therapies (Cofsils and Naselin), Pain Care (Omnigel), Analgesic (Paracip), Oral Rehydration Therapy/Beverages (Prolyte), Vitamins, Minerals, and Supplements (Maxirich), Topical Antiseptics (Cipladine), Anti-fungal solutions (Clocip), Weight Gain (Endura Mass), Mother, Child and Feminine Hygiene (Mamaxpert and Evexpert), and Skin and Hair Care (Cetafresh, Rivela, and Tugain). Most of these brands have attained leadership positions in their respective categories.

The consumer healthcare subsidiary of Cipla was incorporated in 2015.