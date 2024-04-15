Jio Financial-BlackRock JV to launch wealth management, broking business

Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Financial Services plans to venture into stock broking and wealth management business with an equal joint venture with US-based BlackRock. The world’s largest asset manager is also Jio’s partner for building an asset management business in India.

The company on Monday entered into another joint venture with BlackRock for incorporating the new businesses. The announcement comes at a time when their earlier JV for mutual funds awaits regulatory approval for a licence. The joint venture had submitted its application for the mutual fund business to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in October 2023.

The two firms had earlier inked a tie-up in July 2023 to step into the over Rs 50 trillion mutual fund market in India. Both companies had announced an investment of $150 million each for the asset management business in India.



“The company, BlackRock Inc and BlackRock Advisors Singapore Pte have signed an agreement to form a 50:50 joint venture between the company and BlackRock, for the purpose of undertaking wealth business including incorporation of a wealth management company and subsequent incorporation of a brokerage company in India,” said Jio in an exchange filing.



ALSO READ: Jio Fin's arm invests Rs 2.5 cr in Reliance International Leasing IFSC Ltd “The company, BlackRock Inc and BlackRock Advisors Singapore Pte have signed an agreement to form a 50:50 joint venture between the company and BlackRock, for the purpose of undertaking wealth business including incorporation of a wealth management company and subsequent incorporation of a brokerage company in India,” said Jio in an exchange filing.

The firm will have to apply for separate licences from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for the launch of the wealth management and broking business.



Jio Financial Services is the newly demerged financial services arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries.

As per a report by Jefferies, institutional platforms manage over 50 per cent of the $1-1.2 trillion of financial assets owned by India’s high net-worth individuals. While a third of it is managed by banks, 12 per cent to 14 per cent of the assets are managed by Indian wealth managers.

The newly formed JV may compete with the bank-led wealth management firms and firms like BNP Paribas Wealth Management, 360 One, Nuvama, Avendus, among a few.

In the stock broking business, the JV may face competition from discount brokers which account for nearly two-thirds of active clients.