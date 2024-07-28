Business Standard
Cipla to commence supplies to US from China plant later this year

The company has worked extensively to remediate its sites, creating a blueprint for solid expansion in India

Cipla

The drug maker will continue to further enhance its digital initiatives to create better and more efficient patient outcomes.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

Drug major Cipla expects to commence supplies to the US market from its China facility in the second half of the current fiscal after getting approval from the American health regulator, according to its MD and global CEO Umag Vohra.
Addressing shareholders in the company's Annual Report for 2023-24, he noted that the company is working with the USFDA to resolve issues with its various domestic plants.
"Although we saw challenging phases with USFDA audits, I am glad to report that our China facility cleared the USFDA audit and is expected to supply to the US by the second half of FY 2024- 25," Vohra said.
Sharing updates about other plants, he noted that the facilities of Patalganga and Kurkumbh in India were also cleared with a VAI (voluntary action indicated).
"Our Goa site was issued observations and our Indore plant is currently being remediated. Finding resolution for these regulatory issues continues to be our top priority," Vohra said.
The company has worked extensively to remediate its sites, creating a blueprint for solid expansion in India and is working closely with the USFDA to remediate these sites, he added.

Vohra informed shareholders that the company is looking to target new therapeutic areas like obesity-related diseases, and liver conditions while investing heavily in tech-based solutions for various ailments.
The Mumbai-based company is also looking to build capabilities and continue to drive stewardship activities to counter the global threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).
"As we continue to ramp up our efforts in lung leadership, AMR and Wellness, we will also explore new areas of therapies. We aim to develop drugs, digital efforts, nutraceuticals and the overall ecosystem for obesity and obesity-related diseases like CVS, PCOS and liver conditions," Vohra said.
Similar efforts have also been planned in the areas of mental health and oncology, he informed the company shareholders.
Vohra said that in continuation of the company's commitment to developing a robust antimicrobial portfolio, it has received approvals to bring the novel Plazomicin injection to India.
Moreover, the company is investing heavily in new-age tech-based solutions like CAR-T cell therapy, peptides, oligonucleotides and biosimilars that will create a large-scale impact in the future, he added.
The drug maker will continue to further enhance its digital initiatives to create better and more efficient patient outcomes, Vohra noted.
"We will invest in big brands, strategic alliances and global partnerships that will allow us to democratise healthcare service," he added.

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

