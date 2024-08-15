Business Standard
Cisco cuts 7% of workforce, as it shifts focus to AI, cybersecurity

Cisco's layoffs come just two weeks after chipmaker Intel Corp announced it would cut about 15,000 jobs as it tries to turn its business around to compete with more successful rivals like Nvidia, AMD

In a foray into cybersecurity, Cisco launched a cybersecurity readiness index back in March to help businesses measure their resiliency against attacks | Image: Wikimedia Commons

AP San Jose
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 7:14 AM IST

Cisco Systems is planning to lay off 7 per cent of its employees, its second round of job cuts this year, as the company shifts its focus to more rapidly growing areas in technology, such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.
The company based in San Jose, California, did not specify the number of jobs it is cutting. It had 84,900 employees as of July 2023. Based on that figure, the number of jobs cut would be about 5,900. In February, Cisco announced it would cut about 4,000 jobs.
The networking equipment maker said in June that it would invest $1 billion in tech startups like Cohere, Mistral and Scale to develop reliable AI products. It recently also announced a partnership with Nvidia to develop infrastructure for AI systems.
Cisco's layoffs come just two weeks after chipmaker Intel Corp announced it would cut about 15,000 jobs as it tries to turn its business around to compete with more successful rivals like Nvidia and AMD. Intel's quarterly earnings report disappointed investors and its stock took a nosedive following the announcement. In contrast, Cisco's shares were up about 6 per cent after-hours on Wednesday.
In a foray into cybersecurity, Cisco launched a cybersecurity readiness index back in March to help businesses measure their resiliency against attacks.
Cisco Systems Inc said Wednesday it earned $2.16 billion, or 54 cents per share, in its fiscal fourth quarter that ended on July 27, down 45 per cent from $3.96 billion, or 97 cents per share, in the same period a year ago. Excluding special items, its adjusted earnings were 87 cents per share in the latest quarter.
Revenue fell 10 per cent to $13.64 billion from $15.2 billion.
Analysts, on average, were expecting adjusted earnings of 85 cents per share on revenue of $13.54 billion, according to a poll by FactSet.

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 7:14 AM IST

