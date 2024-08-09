Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Cisco to lay off thousands more in second job cut this year: Report

Cisco, the largest maker of the routers and switches that direct internet traffic, has been grappling with sluggish demand and supply-chain constraints in its mainstay business

job cut, layoff, lay off, fired

The company employed around 84,900 people as of July 2023, according to its annual filing, not including the February layoffs | Photo: Pexels

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cisco will cut thousands of jobs in a second round of layoffs this year as the US networking equipment maker shifts focus to higher-growth areas, including cybersecurity and AI, people familiar with the matter said.
 
The number of people affected could be similar to or slightly higher than the 4,000 employees Cisco laid off in February, and will likely be announced as early as Wednesday with the company's fourth-quarter results, said the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Reuters exclusively reported the job cut that San Jose, California-based Cisco announced in February, prior to the company announcing it.
 
The company employed around 84,900 people as of July 2023, according to its annual filing. That number does not account for the February layoffs.
 
Cisco did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
 
Cisco, the largest maker of the routers and switches that direct internet traffic, has been grappling with sluggish demand and supply-chain constraints in its mainstay business.
 

More From This Section

IOCL to raise refining capacity by 25% by 2050: Shrikant Madhav Vaidya

Customers prefer hybrid cars for performance: Lamborghini Asia Pacific Head

Merck Life Science partners with Aragen to boost biotech R&D in India

LIC's VNB margin falls short of medium-term target, say analysts

SAT stays Irdai order against Religare's Saluja, Care Health in ESOP case

That has pushed the company to diversify with moves such as its $28-billion buyout of cybersecurity firm Splunk, which it completed in March. The acquisition will reduce its reliance on one-time equipment sales by boosting its subscription business.
The company has been trying to incorporate AI products in its offerings and in May reiterated its target of $1 billion worth of AI product orders in 2025.

In June, it launched a $1-billion fund to make investments in AI startups such as Cohere, Mistral AI and Scale AI. The company said at the time it had made 20 AI-focused acquisitions and investments in the last several years.
 
The layoffs are the latest in the tech industry, which has been cutting costs this year to offset big investments in AI.
 
Over 126,000 people have been laid off across 393 tech companies since the start of the year, according to data from tracking website Layoffs.fyi.
 
Earlier in August, chipmaker Intel cut over 15 per cent of its workforce, or some 17,500 people, as it tried to turn around its money-losing manufacturing business.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Amidst Chinese cyberattacks, Cisco to set up cybersecurity centre in Taiwan

Cisco launches $1 bn AI investment fund to develop reliable solutions

Will roll out products from Chennai plant by H2CY24: Cisco's Chittilapilly

Cisco and Tata Communications partner to launch Webex Calling in India

Tech CEO of 19 firm gets 6-year sentence in US for counterfeit Cisco sales

Topics : Cisco Cisco Systems layoff IT layoffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 9:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon