Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / CITU strike at Samsung unit continues for 30th day despite pay hike

CITU strike at Samsung unit continues for 30th day despite pay hike

CITU sticking to its demand regarding Union recognition and talks with its leaders

Samsung India

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Workers' strike at Samsung Electronics plant at Sriperumbudur entered 30th day on Tuesday with no end in sight as Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), the union leading the charge, claimed that its major demands are yet to be fulfilled.

This is despite the company agreeing to pay a special incentive to the employees.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


On Monday, the company signed an MoU with representatives of its workmen, in which it agreed to pay a special incentive of Rs 5,000 to its employees. CITU, which was leading the strike in which around 1,300 participated, was not part of the talks with the company.
 

“We held talks with the government. Our major demand of a CITU registered Union is not met. Until that is heard, we will go ahead with the strike. Those who signed the memorandum of understanding with the company are part of a committee set up by the company itself,” A Jenitan, a senior CITU leader, told Business Standard. 

According to the MoU, the company will provide a Productivity Stabilisation Incentive of Rs 5,000 per month, starting from October 2024 through March 2025. During wage negotiations with employees, this special incentive will be considered for the annual wage increment for 2025-26.

“CITU is stuck to its demand regarding Union recognition and talks with its leaders,” said a source aware about the development.

More From This Section

Amneal Pharma, Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharma to invest Rs 1,600 crore in Gujarat to make GLP-1 drugs

Malaysia Airlines, airplane

Malaysia Airlines to resume Kuala Lumpur-Kolkata flights on December 2

paytm money

Paytm Money launches BSE F&O trading to expand wealth management services

Real Estate, Realty, Housing

Wave Group targets over Rs 500 cr from new Ghaziabad housing project

BYD

Not applying for benefits under India's new EV policy in near term: BYD


The Union is stuck to the demand that Samsung India Workers’ Union (SIWU) president E Muthukumar, a veteran CITU leader who is not an employee of the company, should be included in the discussions.

The company, on its part, had made it clear that it will talk to only its employees and not any third party. 

The Union reportedly claims that there was significant impact on production with compressor production dipping from 13,800 to 8,000 units per day, refrigerator production from 10,000 to 700 units per day, and washing machine production from 3,000 to 1,400 units per day. This dip is happening ahead of the festival season too. 

According to CITU, Samsung workers in Seoul receive Rs 4.5-6.0 lakh on average as wages and salaries, their Indian counterparts are drawing working in meagre Rs 20,000-25,000 per month, and hence the workers here should be paid Rs 36,000, extended over a period of three years.

The company said this claim is misleading and the average monthly salary of its permanent manufacturing workers at the Chennai plant is 1.8 times that of similar workers employed in the electronics sector.

The MoU was signed after marathon talks between the company and its employees in government intervention on Tuesday. State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister TM Anbarasan, and Labour Minister CV Ganesan were spearheading the talks. 

As part of the MoU, the company also agreed to expand air-conditioned bus services from the current five routes to all 108 routes by next year.

In the unfortunate event of an employee’s death, Samsung will provide immediate relief of Rs 100,000 to the family. The company also agreed to launch the MD’s People First Promise program and introduce a channel to collect feedback from workmen to further improve working conditions. 

Also Read

EPFO

CITU opposes govt's move to lower penal charges on defaulting employers

Nayab Singh,Haryana CM,Nayab

Election results LIVE: BJP returns for third straight term in Haryana; Omar Abdullah to be J&K CM

IPO

NSDL gets Sebi nod for IPO over a year after filing offer document

Building collapse

Portion of MHADA residential building collapses in Mumbai, none injured

tax, tax planning

Explained: What to do when you recieve tax notice on foreign remittances

Topics : Samsung CITU Strike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon