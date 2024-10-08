Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Foxconn firm Yuzhan Technology to invest Rs 13,180 crore in Tamil Nadu

Foxconn firm Yuzhan Technology to invest Rs 13,180 crore in Tamil Nadu

The unit is expected to generate at least 14,000 jobs. Interestingly, of the 14 existing manufacturing units in the Apple supply chain, seven are already in Tamil Nadu

Foxconn

Foxconn(Photo: Shutterstock)

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday cleared a Rs 13,180 crore project by Yuzhan Technology (India), a Foxconn Group company, at Kancheepuram. The unit is reportedly expected to assemble smartphone display modules and will be one of the first such units to cater to Apple’s growing presence in India.

The unit is expected to generate at least 14,000 jobs. Interestingly, of the 14 existing manufacturing units in the Apple supply chain, seven are already in Tamil Nadu. This comes as the American technology giant ramps up production in India through its largest vendors—Foxconn, Pegatron, Tata Electronics, and Wistron—to increase capacity.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

The current suppliers in Tamil Nadu include Tata Electronics, Flex, Hon Hai Precision (Foxconn), Guangdong Lingyi iTECH Manufacturing Co, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Pegatron Corporation, Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology, and Zhen Ding Technology Holding.

In addition to this, the Cabinet cleared 13 new projects with an investment commitment of Rs 38,699 crore. Other investments mainly included a Rs 10,375 crore project by Leap Green Energy and a Rs 9,000 crore upcoming unit by Tata Motors in Ranipet.

The 14 projects are expected to create around 46,931 jobs. “These projects will be spread across 12 districts and span diverse sectors including auto and electric vehicles, electronics, green energy, telecom equipment, and advanced manufacturing,” said TRB Rajaa, minister of industries, Tamil Nadu.

Other projects that were cleared included Kaynes Circuits (Rs 1,395 crore), Freetrend Industrial India (Rs 1,000 crore), Grand Atlantis (Rs 500 crore), Ascent Circuits (Rs 612 crore), and Mahindra Electric Automobile (Rs 210 crore), among others.

More From This Section

Spicejet

Will back grounded planes to service in 24 months: SpiceJet to DGCA

Samsung India

CITU strike at Samsung unit continues for 30th day despite pay hike

Amneal Pharma, Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharma to invest Rs 1,600 crore in Gujarat to make GLP-1 drugs

Malaysia Airlines, airplane

Malaysia Airlines to resume Kuala Lumpur-Kolkata flights on December 2

paytm money

Paytm Money launches BSE F&O trading to expand wealth management services


“The #InvestInTN juggernaut continues to roll forward, transitioning from attracting investments to grounding them, and transforming them into high-quality jobs and industrial output,” he added.

Among the investments, Foxconn's is crucial as Tamil Nadu has seen a spike in electronics exports recently, driven primarily by the rise in iPhone exports. The state is now India’s top electronics exporter, with exports reaching $9.56 billion in FY24, up 78 per cent from $5.37 billion in FY23, far ahead of Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

According to industry experts, one major reason for the rise in exports is the China Plus One strategy adopted by global players like Apple, which has led contractors such as Foxconn and Pegatron, along with suppliers like Salcomp, to contribute to Tamil Nadu’s emergence as an electronics hub.

Apple exported phones worth Rs 34,089 crore in the first four months of this financial year. While Apple is shifting a large part of its supply chain to India under the Make in India for the World initiative, it is also expanding its domestic market. In FY24, the company’s domestic market is expected to reach Rs 67,000 crore.

Also Read

Foxconn

Foxconn building world's largest Nvidia superchip manufacturing facility

PremiumThe Tata Electronics factory in Hosur where a fire broke out last week

After fire at Tata's Hosur plant, stockpiles steady iPhone production ship

Foxconn

Foxconn plans to invest up to Rs 424 crore in semiconductor JV with HCL

Foxconn

Foxconn eyes $1 bn investment for smartphone display assembly in Tamil Nadu

semiconductor

Foxconn, Stellantis JV set up R&D for auto semiconductors tech in India

Topics : Foxconn Tamil Nadu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon