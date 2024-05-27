Business Standard
Coal scam: Court convicts Maha-based co, directors for criminal conspiracy

This was the 16th case related to the alleged coal scam in which the court pronounced its judgment

Coking Coal

The case pertains to irregularities in the allocation of Marki Mangli-I' coal block situated in Maharashtra in favour of the company. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

A Delhi court on Monday convicted a Maharashtra-based company and two of its directors for cheating and criminal conspiracy in a case related to irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in the state.
This was the 16th case related to the alleged coal scam in which the court pronounced its judgment.
Special Judge Sanjay Bansal held the accused -- B S Ispat Ltd, Mohan Agrawal and Rakesh Agrawal -- guilty under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, noting that the prosecution had proved the case beyond any reasonable doubt.
 
The case pertains to irregularities in the allocation of Marki Mangli-I' coal block situated in Maharashtra in favour of the company.
The court is likely to hear the arguments on the sentence tomorrow. The convicts face a maximum punishment of a seven-year jail term, while the court is likely to impose a fine on the company.
All the three accused persons i.e. the company, B S Ispat Ltd., Mohan Agrawal, along with Rakesh Agrawal, are hereby held guilty and convicted for the offence u/s 120-B IPC and u/s 120-B r/w 420 IPC. All the three accused are also held guilty and convicted for the substantive offence u/s 420 IPC, the judge said.
The prosecution was represented by Special Public Prosecutor R S Cheema, Additional Legal Advisor Sanjay Kumar and advocate A P Singh DLA.
 

First Published: May 27 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

