HCLTech collaborates with Arm to develop custom silicon chips for AI

This access empowers HCLTech to stay at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies designed to efficiently manage AI workloads, including meeting the future demands of data centre environments

Information technology services major HCLTech announced a partnership with Arm, a processor IP company, to develop custom silicon chips that support AI-driven business operations.

The partnership will bring to market solutions that enable semiconductor manufacturers, system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and cloud services providers to enhance the computing efficiency of their data centres. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"HCLTech’s collaboration with Arm will contribute to the development of industry-leading custom AI silicon solutions that will revolutionise the way AI workloads are addressed in data centre environments. Together, we look forward to spearheading technology advancement and innovation in the semiconductor industry," said Ameer Saithu, executive vice president, engineering and R&D services, HCLTech.





ALSO READ: HCLTech to acquire certain assets of HPE's Communication Tech for $225 mn The company plans to leverage pre-integrated Arm Neoverse Compute Subsystems (CSS) to help clients minimise development risks and swiftly deliver innovative, market-customised solutions geared toward improved performance and scalability for AI workloads.

HCLTech has preferential access to Neoverse CSS as a member of Arm Total Design, an ecosystem that brings together industry leaders to accelerate the frictionless delivery of Arm-based custom silicon chips.

This access empowers HCLTech to stay at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies designed to efficiently manage AI workloads, including meeting the future demands of data centre environments, said the company.

“Through Arm Total Design, our partners can leverage the expertise and support of other industry leaders to bring custom silicon solutions to market faster. HCLTech is a welcome addition to the ecosystem, and we are excited to see how they leverage their custom AI silicon capabilities and Arm Neoverse CSS to innovate next-generation solutions,” said Guru Ganesean, president of Arm India.

Headquartered in Noida, HCLTech is a global technology company employing more than 227,000 people across 60 countries. The firm provides IT solutions in sectors such as financial services, manufacturing, life sciences and healthcare, technology and services, telecom and media, retail, and public services. Consolidated revenues for FY24 ending March 2024 totalled $13.3 billion.